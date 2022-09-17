Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins hold intraday gains after Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75%
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated and reversed its intraday gains after the Federal Reserve announced its third consecutive 75 basis point (bps) interest rate rise on Sept. 21. BTC's price dropped circa 6.5% from its intraday high of $19,950, hitting $18,660 minutes after the Federal Open Market Committee's statement. Its decline mirrored a similar sudden correction in the U.S. stock market, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping 0.5% minutes after the Fed update.
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
Are there too many cryptocurrencies?
The cryptocurrency industry has grown at a staggering pace. There are now almost 21,000 different coins in existence, across a variety of subsectors. From metaverses to decentralized finance, investors are spoiled for choice. But a burning question, especially among crypto skeptics, is this: Are there too many cryptocurrencies? We've repeatedly...
Crypto market dumps after Ethereum Merge, why? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss why the crypto market is dumping after the Ethereum Merge and why the bears are winning. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin (BTC) faces another...
Totality Corp CEO explains why India is still largely untapped for NFTs
Despite ranking as one of the highest adopters of cryptocurrency among emerging markets, the majority of the Indian market is yet to embrace nonfungible tokens (NFTs). In an interview with Cointelegraph, Totality Corp founder and CEO Anshul Rustaggi explained that social and cultural barriers, as well as anti-crypto regulations, are holding back NFTs from mass adoption — particularly in some of the lower-tier cities in the country.
White hat finds huge vulnerability in Ethereum–Arbitrum bridge: Wen max bounty?
A self-described white hat hacker has uncovered a “multi-million dollar vulnerability” in the bridge linking Ethereum and Arbitrum Nitro and received a 400 Ether (ETH) bounty for their find. Known as riptide on Twitter, the hacker described the exploit as the use of an initializing function to set...
Ethereum post-Merge hard forks are here: Now what?
On the first day after the Merge, the decentralized finance (DeFi) community is settling into the seemingly uneventful transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). However, it has yet to be seen the benefits that hard forks will bring to PoW supporters. So far, the most...
Are noncustodial crypto wallets a practical option for the everyday hodler?
As crypto ownership becomes more and more common, holders will need to think about how they protect and hold their assets. The safest option is storing cryptocurrency in a personal wallet. Crypto wallets are programs that allow users to store, send and receive cryptocurrency. Each wallet has a private key...
‘Fear of the unknown’ holds back TradFi investors from crypto — Bloomberg analyst
Jamie Coutts, crypto market analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, argues that “falsehoods” and “fear of the unknown” is what has been holding back traditional portfolio managers from investing in cryptocurrency. Speaking to Cointelegraph during the Australian Crypto Convention over the weekend, Coutts argues there has been an...
Ethereum risks another 10% drop versus Bitcoin as $15.4M exits ETH investment funds
Ethereum's Merge on Sep. 15 turned out to be a sell-the-news event, which looks set to continue. Notably, Ether (ETH) dropped considerably against the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin (BTC) after the Merge. As of Sept. 22, ETH/USD and ETH/BTC trading pairs were down by more than 20% and 17%, respectively, since Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS).
Coinbase counters WSJ claim its Risk Solutions group engaged in $100M proprietary trade
The Wall Street Journal and Coinbase are having a difference in definitions. The newspaper published an alleged account of the digital asset exchange’s trading activities earlier this year that it claims amount to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post that it had done no such thing. Relying...
Regulated fintech in Bahrain enables crypto payments with Binance
Cryptocurrency adoption continues growing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with local companies enabling payments in crypto like Bitcoin (BTC). EazyPay, an online payment platform regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has partnered with Binance Pay to enable crypto payments in the country, EazyPay CEO and founder Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi announced on Wednesday.
Societe Generale launches custodial services for crypto fund managers
According to a new press release on Wednesday, Société Générale, one of the largest investment banks in Europe, said that it would be expanding its cryptocurrency asset management services through its Security Services subsidiary. Clients who are digital asset fund managers can now elect to have Société Générale as their fund custodian, valuator and liability manager. The tools are designed to facilitate the addition of cryptocurrencies into institutional investors' portfolios.
Crypto bug bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M led by Framework Ventures
Web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi has closed a $24 million Series A funding round, putting the company on track to scale its in-house capacity amid widespread vulnerabilities in the blockchain industry. The funding round was led by the San Francisco-based venture firm Framework Ventures, with additional participation...
European stock exchange to list Bitcoin carbon neutral ETP
A subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Valour, will debut its new Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of the ETP begins on Sept. 23. The company positions its ETP as a “sustainable and climate-friendly” exposure to Bitcoin with a management fee of 1.49%. The...
Coinflex plans give 65% of company to creditors as part of restructuring proposal
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex announced a structuring proposal in response to user feedback following the platform experiencing liquidity issues. In a Wednesday blog post, CoinFlex said under the proposal — which will be subject to a vote and then court approval— creditors will own 65% of the company, while its team members will be allocated 15% of shares as part of an employee share option plan. According to the platform, Series B investors would remain shareholders in the restructured company should the plan be approved.
Price analysis 9/21: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points on Sept. 21 and Fed Chair Jerome Powell projected another 125 basis points increase before the end of the year. If that happens, it will take the benchmark rate to 4.4% by the end of the year, which is sharply higher than the June estimates of 3.8%. The Fed also intimated that it only expects rate cuts to be considered in 2024.
How to stake Fantom (FTM)?
Fantom (FTM) is known for its speed and inexpensive layer-1 blockchain. Like other blockchains (for example, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX)) that scale better than their counterpart, it has been dubbed an “Ethereum killer.” After raising $40 million in funds, Fantom launched its mainnet in December 2019. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most popular blockchains, sitting in the top 10 blockchains by total value locked (TVL) with $1.3 billion in TVL.
XRP price breaks out of range with a 25% rally, but why?
Crypto markets are flashing a bit of green on Sept. 22 as Bitcoin (BTC) price tacked on a 4.7% gain to trade above $19,300 and Ether (ETH) surged 6.5% to recapture the $1,300 level. RSR and Astar Network (ASTAR) also surged by 23% and 17% respectively, but the more notable...
FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports
Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
