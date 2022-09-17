Cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex announced a structuring proposal in response to user feedback following the platform experiencing liquidity issues. In a Wednesday blog post, CoinFlex said under the proposal — which will be subject to a vote and then court approval— creditors will own 65% of the company, while its team members will be allocated 15% of shares as part of an employee share option plan. According to the platform, Series B investors would remain shareholders in the restructured company should the plan be approved.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO