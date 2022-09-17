STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets

Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too.

Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling on and off since he was 18. He arrived here from Bakersfield, California, in 2012. Now he's 31.

Over coffee a few days later, Beasley explained that his father robbed a bank in California and got caught, and his mother was implicated.

"When I was growing up, I was in foster care because my parents went to prison when I was 2. At 18, I had to learn to do things on my own, so to speak," he said.

Stacey, a friend of his mom, fostered him, but mostly outsourced the job to her parents. They were good to him, and Beasley says he had an OK childhood in Bakersfield. "But I always had this naive hope that my family would be reunited, but it never came to fruition."

When asked how he survives, Beasley coyly describes himself as a "facilitator."

He says the woman in the camp chair is a student at Portland State University. She approached him while he was charging his phone at an outdoor outlet on the college campus. "She wanted drugs. Stimulants," he said, meaning methamphetamine. She said it was for studying, but she also became his girlfriend. "Sort of. One of them."

Hybrid life

"Sometimes people are surprised to find that I'm homeless. I try and dress nice," Beasley says. He showers at friends' apartments. His clothes are clean, his REI backpack and metal coffee cup look new. "I got it in a horse trade," he says of the backpack, and of the process of barter he lives by, usually involving drugs or bike parts.

Beasley is living the hybrid homeless life, mixing with housed people and, he hopes, heading toward full employment. He got a tip about a security guard job at the Oregon Historical Society. Could he do it and still live in a tent? "Yes. It's not that far of a commute."

He acknowledges that he could no longer stay up all night If he gets a 9-to-5 job. Beasley muses that he might be good at the job, speculating that the best loss prevention workers in retail are former thieves, because they know what to look for.

His current camping spot is quiet. "If you don't get a certain degree of privacy, it can be detrimental to your mental health," he says. He would never camp outside a business or block a busy sidewalk. Also, "the police don't go in tents to look into stuff. Not unless they're invited." He adds, "Not as much as they used to, compared to when I first got here," referring to the city's hands-off approach to campers that started with Mayor Charlie Hales and became entrenched under Mayor Ted Wheeler during COVID-19.

Of his income, Beasley says: "Sometimes I acquire it in an unconventional manner. Maybe not quite legally so much, but sometimes illegally. Some people sell drugs, for example. I consider myself somewhat of a facilitator of things."

What things?

"This or that. Oftentimes, I have a means of finding it or acquiring it."

For example?

"Camping supplies. Facilitator is just a nice way of saying middleman. It's not a conventional income, somewhat of a horse trade type of thing."

Insider's view

As the story goes, Beasley's father moved to Portland after prison, and in 2012 invited his son to join him. (His mother died of a seizure when he was 10.) Dad met him at Union Station and took him in. But in 2017 his father got evicted. "He got desperate and did another bank job. He got away for a certain amount of time. But as they say, loose lips sink ships."

Beasley heard the news from a rare visitor when he himself was in jail. "I've never been in prison. I've never done anything serious enough for that."

He has opinions about homeless sweeps. "It's inconvenient to have to pack up and move, but it's a requirement, because more and more trash will accumulate. I understand that part of it."

A bit of a minimalist, he thinks people accumulate possessions — the barbecues, furniture and piles of junk visible all over Portland — as "overcompensation" for having nothing.

"Oftentimes I think people are doing illegal things because of scarcity in some shape or form."

But also, he knows of many homeless people who have "legal stuff" hanging over them, such as warrants or a criminal record, preventing them from moving off the bottom rung of the social ladder.

PSU banned him from campus for two years because he broke into a bike cage and "liberated" a bike that was not being used.

Even living rent-free in downtown Portland, his income from dealing drugs and fencing stolen property is insufficient. Does he have to support his unemployed father?

"Financial-wise, (my father) is pretty self-reliant and independent. It's kind of like the other way around." Although he described his father as now living with the consequences of a life of crime, the 77-year-old does get Social Security. "It's more so me relying upon his income," Beasley said.

But his father's balance is declining, and Beasley worries about him having a fall.

If Beasley could get a job, would he aim to get them an apartment?

"Absolutely. My goal is I don't want to be out on the streets with my 77-year-old dad. I've been out here in the winter," he said.

The worst thing about Portland camping?

"Just the seemingly constant precipitation. It's hard to get yourself dry. And then an individual will probably get sick, in that regard. They can't get dry and warm."

Being tall in a low-ceilinged tent is awkward. Passers-by occasionally shout, "Get a job, you bum" like it's the 1920s. Beasley never leaves anything in his tent that he can't afford to lose, unless his dad or a buddy is watching it. He currently is collecting wood and supplies at night to make a storage lean-to.

Drugs

Beasley takes methamphetamine and opiates. "I am somewhat functional. I was given Ritalin and stuff like that as a kid," for ADHD. He feels that he always needs a stimulant, otherwise he gets scattered, on day one, and lethargic on day two. Meth helps him focus. "Maybe I should just get on Adderall?" he wonders.

His dad also takes opiates, for pain more than for getting high.

"He's old. Imagine being 77 — everything hurts, you're sleeping in a cot."

With his quiet manner and above-average vocabulary, Beasley can seem trustworthy.

He doesn't really blame his foster parents for his situation. "I was very fortunate the way I was raised. I've got some old school ways about me, the way I speak," Beasley said. "I have some characteristics or traits not of individuals of my age."

He does, however, wish they had spoiled him less and taught him about money and self-care. "They never really stressed the importance of making your bed and the metaphorical importance of doing so."

