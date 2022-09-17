ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Hero: Dawson Johnson is Week 4 winner; who will you pick for Week 5?

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Congratulations to Palm Desert cornerback Dawson Johnson, who you voted as the Friday Night Hero last week.

Your Instagram votes rewarded Johnson for his stellar performance, which included two interceptions and a blocked punt in the Aztecs' win over Santiago.

You can vote each week by clicking "like" at our desertsunsports Instagram page. Who will get your praise from Week 5? Here are the candidates.

Noah Barber

Twentynine Palms quarterback

What he did: Barber had a busy night for the Wildcats. He threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 122 yards in lifting Twentynine Palms to its first win of the year.

Demetri Chester

Palm Desert running back

What he did: Chester continued his impressive season with a 200-yard performance in a win at Tustin, sparking an Aztec offense that scored 52 points.

Zach Goebel

Shadow Hills wide receiver

What he did: Goebel was the Friday Knight Hero as it was his 90-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter that lifted Shadow Hills to a 7-0 win over Diamond Ranch.

Joshua Gomez

Indio cornerback

What he did: He had nine tackles and multiple pass break-ups on the night and was a huge part of the Rajahs' shutout of Desert Mirage for their first win of the season.

Brayden Hapner

Palm Springs cornerback

What he did: Hapner had a huge night with a pair of interceptions on defense and a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown on offense in the Indians' road victory.

Ryder Ruiz

Xavier Prep quarterback

What he did: Ruiz did a little bit of everything in the Saints' wild 48-40 victory over Rancho Christian. He rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 242 yards and two more scores.

Ethan Zamora

Rancho Mirage quarterback

What he did: Zamora led the Rattlers to their first win of the season, accounting for four touchdowns in the process. He had scoring runs of 3, 13 and 3 yards and added a 13-yard touchdown pass, too.

