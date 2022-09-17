ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, TX

Henrietta routs Archer City, moves to 4-0 for first time since 2017

By Cory Hogue
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLsyb_0hzDqPdv00

ARCHER CITY – It’s one thing to enter a football contest as a favorite to win. It’s another thing to prove why you were the favorite.

Henrietta entered Friday’s game at Wildcat Stadium as a 15-point favorite, and those in attendance departed with no doubt as the Bearcats rolled to a 42-7 victory over Archer City.

The Bearcats are 4-0 to begin a season for the first time since 2017, and coach Michael Johnson pointed to three areas that have been key to his team’s success.

“The kids have bought into what we’re doing, and they’re playing for one another,” Johnson said. “They also bought into the preparation aspect of the game. They are focused on what we want to accomplish every week, and they get it done.

“Teams give us a few new looks and wrinkles every week, but we can make those adjustments because of the work they put in during the week. Finally, we have good depth on this team. We’re able to interchange some parts and keep some kids fresh, which helps us over the course of a game.”

Henrietta’s depth was on full display Friday night, with eight players gaining 10 yards or more from scrimmage, led by quarterback Garrett Blevins, who is the key to the Bearcats’ offensive attack.

“Blevins is playing at a really high level for us at quarterback and is making smart decisions with the ball,” Johnson said. “He brings a lot of intangibles to our team, and these guys feed off of Garrett.”

Another advantage for the Bearcats is wide receiver Jacob Fletcher, who stands at 6-foot-4 and is playing his first season of varsity football for Henrietta.

“Jacob is a kid that has played basketball the last couple of years here,” Johnson said. “So, when he showed up at the beginning of two-a-days and said he wanted to give football a run this year, we were more than happy to welcome him to the team.”

How important is Fletcher to the offense? Blevins smiled from ear to ear when asked about his wideout following the game.

“He has great hands and the athleticism that all I have to do is get the ball in his direction and let him make something happen,” Blevins said.

The scary part for opposing teams is that Fletcher is improving every week and will only get better with more experience.

“He’s still on a learning curve, and his ceiling is really high, and as the weeks go on, I think he’ll become even more of a weapon for us,” Johnson said.

While Henrietta’s offense has gained the majority of headlines this year, the Bearcats showed they have a solid defense and held the Wildcats to an average of 3.4 yards per play. The defense got the scoring started for the Bearcats when Ty Deaton stepped in front of a wide receiver screen and returned the interception 66 yards for a touchdown.

“Ty started his sophomore season at corner, and he has lived in the weight room,” Johnson said. “We moved him to the defensive line this year, and we ran a stunt that put him in the right place at the right time. It was a great call by coach (Scott) Broussard, and Ty stepped in front of the pass and made a great play.”

The Bearcats defensive front terrorized Archer City throughout the contest, with Cannon Cody, Klein Essler, Logan Taylor, Aidan Fugett, Will Jetton and Jace Jennings rotating throughout the game.

Starting the season 4-0 is a position every team wants to be in, but Johnson believes this is only the beginning for a team that continues to improve every week.

“We’re only going to get better going forward,” Johnson said. “We still have a lot of areas to clean up, and we need to lower our pre-snap penalties, but it’s nice to start 4-0.”

Henrietta 42, Archer City 7

Henrietta 7 14 14 7 -42

Archer City 0 0 7 0 -7

FIRST QUARTER

H – Ty Deaton 66 interception return (Garrett Blevins kick), 3:51

SECOND QUARTER

H – Blevins 5 run (Blevins kick), 8:52

H – Blevins 11 run (Blevins kick), 4:40

THIRD QUARTER

H – Cannon Cody 14 run (Blevins kick), 6:48

AC – McKinnen Beaver 73 pass from Joe Castles (Noah Cornell kick), 5:45

H – Blevins 5 run (Blevins kick), 1:59

FOURTH QUARTER

H – Ty Cantwell 2 run (Blevins kick), 1:03

TEAM STATS

First downs: (H) 19; (AC) 10

Rushing: (H) 34-204; (AC) 28-91

Passing: (H) 12-21-0—116; (AC) 9-26-3—95

Punts: (H) 6-31.7; (AC) 7-33

Fumbles: (H) 2-1; (AC) 1-0

Penalties: (H) 13-108; (AC) 3-40

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: (H) Garrett Blevins 21-134, Cannon Cody 7-57, Ty Deaton 3-8, Ty Cantwell 3-5. (AC) Elijah Jackson 13-95, Evonjre Donnell 12-32, Joe Castles 1-(-12), Team 2-(-24).

PASSING: (H) Blevins 12-21-0—116. (AC) Castles 6-22-3—89, Jackson 3-3-0—6, Cornell 0-1-0—0.

RECEIVING: (H) Jacob Fletcher 4-51, Brady Lyde 4-27, Logan Taylor 1-16, Deaton 2-11, Klein Essler 1-11. (AC) McKinnen Beaver 5-70, Chance Warren 2-14, Landon Smith 1-11, Donnell 1-0.

RECORDS: Henrietta 4-0, Archer City 2-2.

