European Market Sees Massive Decline Amid Crypto Bear
The crypto bear market has had a significant impact on investing patterns across the space. Where the interest peaked in the bull market of 2021, the reverse was the case during the bear trend of 2022. In light of this, there has been an impact on the download numbers of crypto exchange apps across the space. In particular, the download numbers of crypto apps across the European market.
Start Of The Bull Market? Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin And Polkadot Are 3 Of The Most Successful Coins Out There
Since the market of cryptocurrencies has been booming for some time, more individuals are going to become involved. Knowing which cryptocurrencies to buy in order to maximise benefits is crucial since the number of purchases and profits from cryptocurrencies is rising. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Take Over After Its...
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For: Big Eyes, Shiba Inu And Chiliz
A common question among cryptocurrency enthusiasts is “How To Invest in The Bear Market?” Experts believe that cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be excellent investments in the 2022 bear market. In this article, we’ll examine why experts think Big Eyes (BIG), Shibu...
Four Stories From Argentina, Where Bitcoin And Crypto Rule The Land
In current-day Argentina inflation is no joke and prices change every day. That means it’s fertile ground for bitcoin and crypto adoption. “The central bank has warned repeatedly about the risk of investing in volatile digital currencies, and some adopters are taking it carefully,” says Reuters. Once in a blue moon, mainstream media reports on bitcoin and crypto in a relatively positive light, and Argentina inspired one of those rare articles.
LBank Partners with Radio Caca to Bring an Inclusive 3D Metaverse to Users
World-leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a partnership with Radio Caca’s United States of Mars Metaverse (USM) after recently revealing plans to set up a virtual HQ. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet that will allow users to interact with the LBank ecosystem in the virtual world, thereby —...
Bitcoin Can Provide An ‘Economic Boost’ To The U.S., Finance Expert Says
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin found another ally in macroeconomist Luke Gromen who recently claimed that the United States could gain benefits if it begins to view the digital currency as an asset and not as any kind of threat. Gromen made his statement during his appearance on a September 14 podcast...
Could Swapping Solana Land You A 365 days Jail Term? Popular Crypto Big Eyes Coin and Avalanche Appear To Be Safe
With the dramatic rise of altcoins and trading, some people would probably be engaging in the counter-trading of cryptocurrency. Mark Alexander, a trader of Bitcoin (BTC) just got jail time for doing this. This could happen to anyone with any token, like Solana (SOL), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) or even...
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
Uniglo (GLO) Will Bring DeFi On Ethereum (ETH) To New Levels, Like Aave (AAVE) Once Did
DeFi remains the most exciting and fastest-growing economic sphere. However, it faces its greatest challenge to date. DeFi must evolve beyond its current state. It must become a useful tool and integrate itself within the larger financial framework instead of remaining a place where people that already own digital assets generate yield. This will remain a core function of DeFi, but to expand, it must provide value to the current legacy systems.
Report: Bitcoin Mining Companies Spend Excessively On Administration Compared To Other Industries
Data shows the public Bitcoin mining companies have been spending more excessively on administration, compared to other industries like gold mining. Average Public Bitcoin Miner Spends 50% Revenues On Administrative Costs. According to a new blog post by Arcane Research, most BTC miners have only focused on minimizing direct production...
ECB Selects Five Tech Firms To Build Prototypes For Its Digital Euro
One of cryptocurrency’s most notable use cases is enabling instant cross-border payments. That’s why the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) program has attracted hundreds of jurisdictions worldwide, and some countries like China have already linked the technology with their central bank. Similarly, Europe Central Bank (ECB) is currently...
Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) Will End September in the Red, Turn to The Hideaways (HDWY)
Cardano (ADA) is expected to make another major fall on its way to recovery. Polygon (MATIC) gets the same bearish forecast after falling 4.12% during the day. With the exhaustion brought by the recent turnaround, crypto enthusiasts focus on new crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY), which is forecasted to end 2023 with at least a 6,000% increase.
Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark Expands Sustainability Reporting
The newest version of Positive Luxury’s sustainability assessment Butterfly Mark takes flight this week, with additional details to put a company’s ESG status under the microscope. The Butterfly Mark was launched a decade ago as a score and stamp of approval that a brand’s sustainability standards were vetted....
Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Has Suffered $160 Million Hack
Crypto trading platform Wintermute has just lost $160 million in a hack which concerns its decentralised finance (DeFi) operation. This news was confirmed through a tweet from the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy. This makes Wintermute the latest firm within the industry to have suffered a hack. A...
British FCA Authority Declares FTX Exchange As Unauthorized Company
While global authorities are on their toes, FCA, the British financial watchdog, also remains active due to the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. On Friday, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a note to highlight unauthorized business companies operating in the UK. The announcement hit the Sam Bankman-Fried-led exchange, FTX, and declared the platform offers service without getting authorization from the authority.
South Korea Plans New Regulatory Framework To Accelerate Metaverse Growth
Metaverse and web 3 developments are attracting South Korea’s attention as the sectors continue to develop. As of now, the government invested around $200 million in the sectors. On the other side, state authorities have struggled to design effective regulatory frameworks like other jurisdictions around the globe introducing new cryptocurrency rules.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Underperforming, Sleeper Pick Flasko (FLSK) Attracts Interest
The cold, cold crypto winter of 2022 has sent investors scurrying from meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in favor of projects with solid fundamental, real-world utility, and potential for exponential growth. Consequently, the exodus of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have seen a fair...
