NBC Chicago
Landlord Comments on Past Citations After Chicago Building Explosion, Collapse
City of Chicago inspection records examined by NBC 5 Investigates and Telemundo Chicago Investiga show the residential building that partially collapsed Tuesday after an explosion "failed" its last 12 Department of Buildings inspections in a row, dating back to 2010, although the cases that resulted from all of those inspections were later dismissed.
Two Chicago Restaurants Named Among America's 50 Best Restaurants by New York Times
The New York Times recently released the 2022 edition of the annual Top 50 most-loved restaurants nationwide, with this year's venture showing some Chicago representation. Two North Side eateries, Evette's of Lincoln Park and Fulton Market and Dear Margaret of Lakeview, qualified for this year's list. Evette's, which opened just...
Winners of Illinois' $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Come Forward
The winners of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a suburban Chicago gas station, have come forward, Illinois Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday, just days before a critical claiming deadline arrived. "The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won – and...
$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side
The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Into Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier Charged: CPD
A woman accused of pushing a 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier now faces felony charges days after the incident, police said Wednesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13, according to Chicago police.
Mother Searching for Missing Teacher Last Seen in Surveillance Video at O'Hare Airport
A central Iowa woman is desperately hoping to find her adult son, a teacher who was last seen at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where he was supposed to board a flight to see family last week. Matthew Fryslie, 62, an English teacher residing in Taiwan, was seen on security video...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects, Long COVID Symptoms
What should you expect for side effects with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. What we know so far as many begin to get the added dose of the COVID vaccine. Plus, many are looking to see how long their COVID symptoms could last. But what exactly is long COVID and what can you expect?
Road Rage Behind Shooting That Wounded Off-Duty Chicago Officer: CPD
Road rage is believed to be what led to a shooting that left an off-duty Chicago officer injured Tuesday afternoon in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, authorities say. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue, following what CPD Supt. David Brown described as a rear-end collision.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State of Pandemic, New COVID Variants, Booster Timing
Chicago-area health experts say the pandemic is far from over as fall and winter approaches. The comments come in response to a statement from President Joe Biden, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks a number of variants gaining steam as BA.5 begins to decline. Here's what...
You Can Visit More Than 150 Architectural Wonders During Open House Chicago Next Month. Here's Where to Go
Members of the public will soon have the rare chance to visit scores of architectural masterpieces scattered across the Chicago area, including many that aren't typically open to the public. Open House Chicago, a two-day festival organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, returns to the city and suburbs Oct. 15-16,...
Threats That Prompted Downers Grove Library to Cancel Drag Bingo Are Part of National Trend, Experts Say
A series of threats prompted the Downers Grove Public Library to cancel a drag queen bingo event scheduled for October. Those threats obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that one caller promised a "rude awakening" should the event be held, while a social media post told those opposed to "bring weapons."
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
18-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Mystery Sees Significant Leads
Even in a city that’s suffered so many murders, the killing of Kevin Clewer seemed unusually violent to veteran Chicago Homicide Detective Lt. William Svilar, who has sadly seen it all. "Just a cold-blooded murder," Svilar said, describing the case. "There’s no evidence to suggest that [Clewer] fought back....
Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges
A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
At Least 3 Injured in South Deering Shooting, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after three people sustained injuries in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering community, authorities said. At approximately 4:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street, multiple victims were involved in an altercation with another group when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, police stated. A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach, ankle and thigh. He was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, authorities said.
Highland Park Business Owner Found Dead After Forest Preserve Confrontation
Law enforcement in north suburban Lake County are investigating after a business owner was found dead in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve on Saturday, hours after he was involved in a confrontation, according to authorities. Matthew Ascaridis, 45, was at his Highland Park home along Cliff Road at approximately 1...
Chicago Police Investigating After Body Found in Roseland Trash Bin
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood,. At 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 110th Place, a male with an unknown age was found unresponsive in a garbage can, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting
Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in the Face in Irving Park
Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after being shot in the face during a road rage incident in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The report of shots fired first came in just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison...
