Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Landlord Comments on Past Citations After Chicago Building Explosion, Collapse

City of Chicago inspection records examined by NBC 5 Investigates and Telemundo Chicago Investiga show the residential building that partially collapsed Tuesday after an explosion "failed" its last 12 Department of Buildings inspections in a row, dating back to 2010, although the cases that resulted from all of those inspections were later dismissed.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side

The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Road Rage Behind Shooting That Wounded Off-Duty Chicago Officer: CPD

Road rage is believed to be what led to a shooting that left an off-duty Chicago officer injured Tuesday afternoon in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, authorities say. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue, following what CPD Supt. David Brown described as a rear-end collision.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

18-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Mystery Sees Significant Leads

Even in a city that’s suffered so many murders, the killing of Kevin Clewer seemed unusually violent to veteran Chicago Homicide Detective Lt. William Svilar, who has sadly seen it all. "Just a cold-blooded murder," Svilar said, describing the case. "There’s no evidence to suggest that [Clewer] fought back....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges

A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 3 Injured in South Deering Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three people sustained injuries in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering community, authorities said. At approximately 4:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street, multiple victims were involved in an altercation with another group when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, police stated. A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach, ankle and thigh. He was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, authorities said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

