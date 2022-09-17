Read full article on original website
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Award for retired Humberside Police dog shot three times
A retired Humberside Police dog who was shot three times has been granted a lifetime achievement award. German Shepherd Logan was injured when he and his handler were pursuing a man wanted for attempted murder in May 2018. The dog and his handler were injured, with the dog being shot...
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
China Tangshan attack: Man who attacked female diners jailed for 24 years
A man who led a vicious attack on four women eating in a restaurant in China has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. Chen Jizhi was found guilty of the assault in the north-eastern city of Tangshan in June which began when one of the women rejected his advances.
BBC
Renee MacRae: Murder trial told of acid attack claim
A murder trial has heard a convicted criminal was allegedly offered more than £500 to douse a woman and her child in acid to kill them. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands 46 years ago. Dennis Tyronney, who...
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
Former DOJ official says special master telling Trump to ‘put up or shut up’
Former Trump Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur said the special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents is pushing the former president’s legal team to “put up or shut up” regarding claims of planted materials and declassified documents. Isgur, a political commentator, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that special...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
BBC
Iran unrest: What's going on with Iran and the internet?
Activists in Iran are expressing concern about widespread internet outages and residents being unable to access social media. Anger has circulated online after over a week of protests sparked by the death of a Kurdish woman in police custody. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Instagram and WhatsApp - two of...
BBC
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
BBC
Police drop probe into JK Rowling threat over Salman Rushdie support
Police have dropped an investigation into an online threat to JK Rowling, over her support for Salman Rushdie after he was attacked on stage. The Harry Potter author, 57, had tweeted screenshots of a message stating: "Don't worry, you are next." The same Twitter account had posted messages praising the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Hundreds arrested as Russian draft protests continue
Hundreds of people have been arrested by authorities as protests against Russia's new "partial mobilisation" continue across the country, an independent rights group has said. OVD-Info said 724 people were detained across 32 different cities on Saturday. Widespread demonstrations have broken out since President Vladimir Putin announced plans to draft...
BBC
Dmitry Bulgakov: Putin fires deputy defence chief amid supply failures
Vladimir Putin has fired the general charged with managing the Russian military's faltering logistics operations in Ukraine. Gen Dmitry Bulgakov, a deputy defence minister, was removed from his role on Saturday, the defence ministry said on Telegram. The ministry said the 67-year old was "released" to transfer into a new...
BBC
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells police to stop symbolic gestures
The home secretary has written to police chiefs calling for change to the "culture and standards" in policing. In a letter to forces in England and Wales, newly-appointed Suella Braverman said public trust had been shattered. She said there is a perception that police "have had to spend too much...
BBC
Man charged with murder over Handsworth stabbing
A man has been charged with the murder of Andrew Gardner, who died in hospital after being stabbed in Birmingham. The 41-year-old was found on Alexandra Road in the Handsworth area of the city just after 19:15 BST on Sunday and died a short while later, West Midlands Police said.
