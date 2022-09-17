Read full article on original website
Atletico Madrid fans chant 'Vinicius is a monkey' and one is shockingly seen holding a racist doll wearing a Real Madrid kit ahead of derby... days after the Brazilian winger was told to 'stop acting like a monkey' by a Spanish agent
Atletico Madrid supporters chanted racist abuse about Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr as they entered the club's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday night ahead of the city derby. 'Vinicius is a monkey' chanted a sizeable group of Atletico supporters as they waited to enter the stadium. Meanwhile, a photograph circulating...
Watch touching moment Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo hugs young fan and signs his shirt after brazen lad dodges security
CRISTIANO RONALDO hugged a young fan and signed his shirt after he managed to dodge security to approach the Manchester United star. The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo, who was making his way onto the team bus in Moldova from the hotel ahead of the Europa League game with Sheriff last Thursday.
Senegal star Keita Balde set to miss World Cup after being handed worldwide ban for violating anti-doping protocol
SENEGAL star Keita Balde is set to miss the World Cup after being handed a 90-day ban for breaking anti-doping protocol. Balde, 27, is suspended until December 5 - with the group stages of the World Cup set to take place before that date. The Spartak Moscow star was found...
Paul Pogba ‘under police protection’ in Italy after ‘£11million blackmail plot by gang that included his own brother’
FOOTBALL star Paul Pogba is reportedly under police protection in Italy after being the alleged victim of an £11 million blackmail plot. The Juventus midfielder claims he was the victim of violent extortion attempts by a criminal gang which allegedly included his own brother, Mathias. Le Parisien is reporting...
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
CBS Sports
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos win derby; match stained by racist chants aimed at Vinicius Jr.
The Madrid derby wasn't short on drama as the Wanda Metropolitano saw Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday, 2-1. But it was another sad day for the sport with racist chants being heard clearly outside the stadium before the match. After Real scored two goals in the first half...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo pulls in more than £3m per Instagram post blowing fierce rival Lionel Messi out the water
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the most influential footballer in the world and his social media posts are worth more than £3million. The Portuguese, 37, is the most followed person on Instagram with 480m devotees. That number has risen by a staggering 48 per cent in the last year alone and...
Sick Atletico Madrid fans chant racist abuse towards Vinicius Jr just days after Spanish agents chief used monkey slur
ATLETICO MADRID fans racially abused Vinicius Jr ahead of their clash against Real Madrid. Crowds gathered outside the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of kick-off and began chanting. But things turned ugly when some members of the fanbase began chanting the words: "You are a monkey, Vinicius you are a monkey". The...
'I Was Impressed With Kostas Tsimikas' - Former Player Praises Liverpool Left-Back After Ajax Performance
Fabio Aurelio believes the Greek international is improving all the time as a result of competition with Andy Robertson.
Yardbarker
Jan Oblak confident Atletico Madrid will react to Real Madrid derby defeat
Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is confident there will be a positive reaction to their 2-1 derby defeat at home to Real Madrid. Los Rojiblancos have endured a mixed start to the 2022/23 season with Diego Simeone’s side heading into the international break in 7th place in the La Liga table.
Yardbarker
Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
Yardbarker
Dani Carvajal pleased with comfortable performance against Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid made it nine wins out of nine to start the season with their victory over Atletico Madrid last night. It leaves them top of La Liga with a 100% record going into the international break. The manner of their victories has been especially ominous for their rivals. Often...
Antoine Griezmann plays more than half hour of Madrid derby as fans all say same thing
ANTOINE GRIEZMANN started his first game of the season for Atletico Madrid and lasted more than 29 minutes. The forward, 31, has become something of a hour half hero for Diego Simeone's side this season. Prior to the derby Griezmann had not played longer than 29 minutes in any Atletico...
Robert Lewandowski Thinks Barcelona Move Enhanced His Chances Of Ballon d'Or Glory
Lewandowski believes that he is much more likely to win the Ballon d'Or as a Barcelona player than he was while at Bayern Munich.
Barcelona plot sensational transfer for Marco Asensio with Real Madrid star having one year left on Bernabeu contract
BARCELONA are reportedly hoping to snatch Marco Asensio from bitter rivals Real Madrid with the Spain star's contract expiring next summer. The Catalan giants are looking to continue their rebuild under manager Xavi following a summer spending spree. Barca snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and...
Martin Braithwaite hits out at Barcelona over brutal axing and tells club to ‘think about people’s mental health’
MARTIN BRAITHWAITE has blasted the brutal treatment he received at Barcelona. The Denmark striker was locked in a stand-off with the Catalan giants this summer, who made it clear they wanted him out. Barca needed Braithwaite's £100,000 a week contract off the wage bill to help them register all the...
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp
Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
France’s incredible XI of international break withdrawals could win the World Cup – with Benzema, Lloris and Kante out
AN INJURY crisis has hit the French squad - leaving the country without several key stars. Unfortunately for all the nations looking to prise the World Cup from their grip, France has incredible strength in depth. Their squad is so rich in talent it could be argued that the players...
La Liga acts on racist abuse of Vinícius amid call for Atlético fans to be banned
La Liga will deliver a report to the Spanish FA and the state’s anti-violence commission, denouncing the racist abuse directed at Vinícius Júnior by Atlético Madrid fans
