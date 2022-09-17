ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid fans chant 'Vinicius is a monkey' and one is shockingly seen holding a racist doll wearing a Real Madrid kit ahead of derby... days after the Brazilian winger was told to 'stop acting like a monkey' by a Spanish agent

Atletico Madrid supporters chanted racist abuse about Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr as they entered the club's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday night ahead of the city derby. 'Vinicius is a monkey' chanted a sizeable group of Atletico supporters as they waited to enter the stadium. Meanwhile, a photograph circulating...
The US Sun

Watch touching moment Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo hugs young fan and signs his shirt after brazen lad dodges security

CRISTIANO RONALDO hugged a young fan and signed his shirt after he managed to dodge security to approach the Manchester United star. The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo, who was making his way onto the team bus in Moldova from the hotel ahead of the Europa League game with Sheriff last Thursday.
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Yardbarker

Jan Oblak confident Atletico Madrid will react to Real Madrid derby defeat

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is confident there will be a positive reaction to their 2-1 derby defeat at home to Real Madrid. Los Rojiblancos have endured a mixed start to the 2022/23 season with Diego Simeone’s side heading into the international break in 7th place in the La Liga table.
Yardbarker

Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
Yardbarker

Dani Carvajal pleased with comfortable performance against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid made it nine wins out of nine to start the season with their victory over Atletico Madrid last night. It leaves them top of La Liga with a 100% record going into the international break. The manner of their victories has been especially ominous for their rivals. Often...
The Independent

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp

Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
