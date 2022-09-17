ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Volunteers needed for Bergen's HealthBarn Foundation to deliver meals to the food insecure

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
RIDGEWOOD − Volunteers are the ingredient most needed as HealthBarn Foundation launches its third-round participation in the state's Sustain and Serve NJ program to feed the food insecure on Monday, according to Director Stacey Antine.

"Volunteers to drive these meals to the various locations are in short supply," Antine said. "In order for the program to be a success, volunteers are needed to drive 100-200 meals from restaurants to pantries in Fairview, Englewood, Garfield, Ridgewood and other locations."

HealthBarn was among 30 third-round recipients of grants totaling $17.5 million from the New Jersey Economic Development Agency program announced in July. The foundation's third-round $1 million grant brings to $4 million the financing it has received since February 2021 to oversee the restaurant-based service program that has prepared an estimated 300,000 meals.

But as COVID concerns have lessened, so has the volunteer base that helped make phases one and two so successful.

"In order to bring food to those who are struggling, we need volunteers to be part of the solution," said Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Zur, who oversees the county's Food Security Task Force.

Inflation has also increased the cost of preparing the hot, nutritiously balanced meals that are the foundation's hallmark, Antine said. So the grants will finance fewer meals.

"Because of the rising food costs, Sustain and Serve NJ has increased the meal purchase price to $12 in phase three, up from $10 in phase two," Antine said.

Councilman Paul Vagianos says his Ridgewood restaurant, It's Greek To Me, will continue to participate.

"We are so grateful," Vagianos said. "Restaurants are still recovering from COVID, and the need for meals is greater than ever."

Residents can register to serve as volunteer drivers on Sign Up Genius.

Other Bergen County programs receiving Sustain and Serve third-round grants include All Access Community Development, HMH Hospitals Corporation, Our Community Dinner Table, and the Cliffside Park Hall of Fame Foundation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
