Read full article on original website
Related
In ‘Edge of the Unknown,’ Jimmy Chin Goes Beyond the Instagram Wins and Fails of Elite Athletes
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In 2018, when Free Solo was busy breaking box office records and blowing minds, Jimmy Chin—who shot the film and directed it with his wife and collaborator Elizabeth “Chai” Vasarhelyi—was getting the same question a lot: How was Alex Honnold not paralyzed by fear as he clung to the face of El Capitan without a rope? Some wondered aloud if he wasn’t simply fearless.
Grizzly Bear Jumps On Hood Of Visitor’s Car At Yellowstone National Park
Grizzly bears are an absolutely massive killer of an animal. They are giants compared to humans. The average bear comes in around 700-pounds while males can push over 1,500-pounds. This among many other reasons is why humans should avoid them at all costs. They can be a bit unpredictable if...
Climbing Everest With a Fractured Fibula, One Step at a Time
This article on climbing Mt. Everest is an installment of the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior series, which features advice, key interviews, and tips for living a life of consistent impact, continuous growth, and continual learning. Editor's Note: We do not condone or recommend performing high-risk adventures while injured. Sometimes life hits us when we least […]
The Debate Over Manaslu’s Summit Is Over. Now, Hundreds of Climbers Want to Reach It.
Climbers are flocking to Nepal’s 26,781-foot Manaslu this month, and government officials are anticipating noticeably bigger crowds than normal on the world’s eighth-highest peak. Nepal’s department of tourism has already issued 394 climbing permits for Manaslu, and officials told Outside that they expect the number to soon surpass...
Comments / 0