Roker Roundtable: Has Sunderland's promising start come as a surprise?

During the first game against Coventry, we settled well and played some great stuff which filled me with confidence. I always felt our quality players would look more at home in the Championship, with the added time on the ball, better pitches and more protection from referees. I’m being greedy,...
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton appoint Italian as manager

Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked

Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins

MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
Nice target Mauricio Pochettino as replacement for Lucien Favre - sources

Nice are hoping they can convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club, sources have told ESPN. Favre, 64, is under huge pressure after a disappointing start to the campaign in which Nice have won just two of their opening eight games. - Stream...
