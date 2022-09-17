Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Has Sunderland's promising start come as a surprise?
During the first game against Coventry, we settled well and played some great stuff which filled me with confidence. I always felt our quality players would look more at home in the Championship, with the added time on the ball, better pitches and more protection from referees. I’m being greedy,...
NBC Sports
Brentford vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, TV channel, team news
Arsenal looks to keep hold of first place in the Premier League when the Gunners skip across London to meet Brentford on Sunday (Watch live at 7am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Mikel Arteta’s side could find themselves outside of first place for the first time in...
BBC
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Frank Lampard building as Hammers lose momentum
Everton and West Ham started the day level on points near the bottom of the Premier League, but the mood has been dramatically altered around both clubs by the Toffees' 1-0 win. Neal Maupay scored the only goal to give Everton their first victory of the season and keep the...
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
RELATED PEOPLE
'I Was Impressed With Kostas Tsimikas' - Former Player Praises Liverpool Left-Back After Ajax Performance
Fabio Aurelio believes the Greek international is improving all the time as a result of competition with Andy Robertson.
BBC
Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton appoint Italian as manager
Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
'Similar To What Thiago Likes To Do' - Former Liverpool Player On Arthur Melo
Fabio Aurelio compares Brazilian's style of play to teammate Thiago Alcantara.
Chelsea Close In On Salzburg Sporting Director, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Christoph Freund is set to make the switch to West London soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s official: You are old
They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
CBS Sports
Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked
Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker says he 'never doubted' England call-up
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he "never doubted" he would receive a call-up to the England squad. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. "I feel...
Liverpool Duo Included In Final 40 For Golden Boy Award
Tuttosport will announce the winner of the ‘Golden Boy’ award in 2023, with the nominees list due to reduce from 40 to 20 next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins
MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
BBC
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
ESPN
Nice target Mauricio Pochettino as replacement for Lucien Favre - sources
Nice are hoping they can convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club, sources have told ESPN. Favre, 64, is under huge pressure after a disappointing start to the campaign in which Nice have won just two of their opening eight games. - Stream...
MLS・
SB Nation
RB Salzburg ‘definitely rule out’ Christoph Freund joining Chelsea as sporting director
RB Salzburg general manager Stephan Reiter is confident that his colleague Christoph Freund is not joining Chelsea as our new sporting director, despite all the reports to the contrary. Reiter and Freund have worked together at Salzburg for the past five years, and have both jointly extended their contracts to 2026 just a couple months ago.
Comments / 0