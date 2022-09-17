Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
International Business Times
Nations League: This Star Midfielder Replaces Kalvin Phillips In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson has been added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Henderson was initially not included in the Three Lions' squad because of a hamstring injury. However, the midfielder has now recovered and joined the squad at St George's Park, reported BBC Sport.
theScore
5 thoughts from slimmed-down weekend of Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from a reduced weekend schedule in England's top flight. Arsenal's opening-day defeat at Brentford last season offered a sobering realization of how far the Gunners had fallen. The Bees - playing in their first top-flight campaign in 74 years - put on an energetic, cohesive display that made a mockery of the muddled mediocrity of their illustrious opponents. The 2-0 victory wasn't a fair reflection of Brentford's vast superiority, and Arsenal, bereft of belief, remained goalless in the league losses to Chelsea and Manchester City that followed.
Arsenal news LIVE: Mikel Arteta speaks after Brentford win, Ethan Nwaneri breaks Premier League record – latest
ARSENAL go into the international break as top of the Premier League table after beating Brentford 3-0. Goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira made easy work of the Bees. And Ethan Nwaneri, 15, smashed the Premier League record for the youngest top-flight appearance as he came off...
Three Decisions For Jurgen Klopp When Liverpool Return After International Break
After Liverpool returned to winning ways, their manager may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning.
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SkySports
Man Utd ready to make move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are ready to make a January move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who was linked with Newcastle over the summer, and is also being tracked by Bayern Munich. Barcelona are plotting a rare raid on Real Madrid...
FOX Sports
Brighton hires former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal — which is subject to him being granted a work permit — after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan
There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
Leicester price up cost of sacking Brendan Rodgers in £10m-plus deal with Brentford’s Thomas Frank wanted as replacement
CASH-STRAPPED Leicester are calculating the cost of sacking manager Brendan Rodgers after a sixth consecutive defeat leaves them stranded at the foot of the Premier League. Rodgers is one of the highest-paid managers in Britain, with only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte earning more than the Northern Irishman’s £10million-a-year.
Sven Botman pulls out of Holland U21 squad to 'exclusively focus' on winning his place back at Newcastle... with Eddie Howe admitting Dan Burn 'gets the nod at the moment' as Fabian Schar's centre-back partner
Sven Botman has pulled out of Holland's U21 squad to reportedly focus on reclaiming a starting spot at Newcastle. Erwin van de Looi's squad face friendly matches against Belgium and Romania this week, with Botman initially being called up after being overlooked for the senior side by Louis van Gaal.
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat
It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 19
Who couldn’t have loved that Sonny hattrick on Satuday? You could see in the reaction to the first goal how much it meant to him. To have a hattrick with two worldies? It’s the only way our boy knows how. I think I’ve watched the Spurs highlights at...
ESPN
Bayern Munich, Juventus face crises but Son Heung-Min, Kevin De Bruyne shine before break: Weekend Review
Ahead of the FIFA international break, some prominent clubs (looking at the ones from Bavaria and Turin) are already facing some questions early in the season. At other sides, it could mean we see some managers being replaced before league action re-starts in less than a fortnight. Meanwhile, we saw...
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm
When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
SB Nation
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
SB Nation
Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s
Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
SB Nation
Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues
Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty
Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SB Nation
Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals
While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta. The Guinean international suffered an injury early in...
