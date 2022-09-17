ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA
theScore

5 thoughts from slimmed-down weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from a reduced weekend schedule in England's top flight. Arsenal's opening-day defeat at Brentford last season offered a sobering realization of how far the Gunners had fallen. The Bees - playing in their first top-flight campaign in 74 years - put on an energetic, cohesive display that made a mockery of the muddled mediocrity of their illustrious opponents. The 2-0 victory wasn't a fair reflection of Brentford's vast superiority, and Arsenal, bereft of belief, remained goalless in the league losses to Chelsea and Manchester City that followed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Brighton hires former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal — which is subject to him being granted a work permit — after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan

There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Leicester price up cost of sacking Brendan Rodgers in £10m-plus deal with Brentford’s Thomas Frank wanted as replacement

CASH-STRAPPED Leicester are calculating the cost of sacking manager Brendan Rodgers after a sixth consecutive defeat leaves them stranded at the foot of the Premier League. Rodgers is one of the highest-paid managers in Britain, with only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte earning more than the Northern Irishman’s £10million-a-year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sven Botman pulls out of Holland U21 squad to 'exclusively focus' on winning his place back at Newcastle... with Eddie Howe admitting Dan Burn 'gets the nod at the moment' as Fabian Schar's centre-back partner

Sven Botman has pulled out of Holland's U21 squad to reportedly focus on reclaiming a starting spot at Newcastle. Erwin van de Looi's squad face friendly matches against Belgium and Romania this week, with Botman initially being called up after being overlooked for the senior side by Louis van Gaal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat

It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm

When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s

Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues

Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty

Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals

While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta. The Guinean international suffered an injury early in...
SOCCER

