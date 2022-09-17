Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Brighton hires former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal — which is subject to him being granted a work permit — after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SB Nation
Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Peterborough United
James Trafford - 6 The default score for a goalkeeper that had nothing to do in ninety minutes. An easy day at the office for Traff. Got forward with purpose and ensured Bolton’s threat was predominantly down the right side. Should have found the target when through on goal in the second half.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan
There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Jewicast: VAMOSSSSSSSSSSS - The Watford 2-2 Sunderland AFC Review!
AJI LAD - Alese gets his first professional goal with a bit of help from that fangled goal line technology!. Not everyone had the best of days but Sunlun once again found a way!. What did the lads make of the overall performance? What about those youngsters brought on from...
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: The Opposition View | Results not forthcoming for either team
While there was no Premier League action last week, everyone turned their eyes nearly immediately from those postponed matches to the next ones on the calendar. For Everton, that meant training and preparing for former manager David Moyes and his West Ham side traveling up north to play a bit of Sunday football.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 2, Chelsea 1 - Reds Take Out Reigning Champs With Stengel Brace
Liverpool: Stengel 67’ (penalty), 87’ (penalty) Chelsea: Kirby 3’ (penalty) Liverpool are finally about to kick off their return to the WSL! The big news before kickoff is the absence of new signing Shanice van de Sanden. Apparently she has an achilles problem. Hopefully it isn’t serious as she has been sensational during preseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table
Arsenal cruised past Brentford to stay top of the Premier League table heading into the international break. Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set them on their way in the first half and a stunner from Fabio Vieira sealed the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side responded superbly following their first setback of the season last-time out at Manchester United.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract talks, Branthwaite scores, Mudryk bid
Everton defeat West Ham United 1-0 for first league win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs,” says Richarlison about his time with the Blues. [FourFourTwo]
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm
When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
SB Nation
Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s
Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
SB Nation
Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues
Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
SB Nation
Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21s win again
Two hours ahead of the Everton first team’s game at Goodison Park on Sunday, 15 miles northwards at Southport’s ground, just 80 lucky supporters attended a match in unpredictable weather that confirmed the progress being made at Under 21 level. Paul Tait’s young men are developing into a...
BBC
Roberto de Zerbi: New Brighton boss reveals Pep Guardiola seal of approval
Roberto de Zerbi says he spoke with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before taking over as Brighton manager. The 43-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Amex Stadium, replacing Graham Potter who is now at Chelsea. "I spoke to Pep on Sunday evening, yes. He's very happy that I'm on...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool!
Only a minute from kickoff and Chelsea already had a penalty! And Fran Kirby, returning to Chelsea colours after months away from the pitch, converted it from the spot!
SB Nation
SB Nation
Editorial: Ten games in, and things are looking positive for Sunderland
Watching and supporting football is supposed to be fun, isn’t it? Yes, who we support is generally an accident of birth that we have absolutely no say in, but we all spend hours of our spare time (and much of our technically not-so-spare-time) following our club. And we should get enjoyment out of it.
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway
14’ - Gana catches Bowen as he finds Fornals, referee Michael Oliver playing the advantage there. 12’ - Everton’s press is giving the Hammers fits and they lose the ball again, and Gueye is fouled by Paqueta, the Brazilian is getting frustrated. 9’ - Gray ekes out...
Comments / 0