BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
Roker Rapport Jewicast: VAMOSSSSSSSSSSS - The Watford 2-2 Sunderland AFC Review!
AJI LAD - Alese gets his first professional goal with a bit of help from that fangled goal line technology!. Not everyone had the best of days but Sunlun once again found a way!. What did the lads make of the overall performance? What about those youngsters brought on from...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s First Premier League Victory of the Season
My first match sat in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End certainly did not disappoint. Goodison Park’s incredible atmosphere was rewarded with a pivotal triumph over former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United, and I was privileged enough to be a witness to it from the very heart of the Everton universe; the Street End. Although the win was far from comfortable and the performance could have been much better, there were certainly many positives to take from the game independent of the three points. Let’s dig into a few of them.
Chelsea Close In On Salzburg Sporting Director, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Christoph Freund is set to make the switch to West London soon.
Liverpool FC Women Sign Young Goalkeeper Faye Kirby
Lost in the shuffle last week was one last signing for the Liverpool FC Women. It was announced on deadline day (September 15th) that the Reds had secured the signature of 18-year old goalkeeper Faye Kirby to round out the summer signings. She will wear the number 22 kit this season.
Ethan Nwaneri: Who is the Arsenal schoolboy who made Premier League history?
With victory all but secured, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave the nod to the substitutes' bench. Changes were afoot, history would be made.
Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues
Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s
Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
Everton appoint new Head of Academy Coaching
Everton have announced the appointment of Carl Darlington as the new Head of Academy Coaching on the club website. “Everton can confirm the appointment of Carl Darlington as the Club’s new Head of Academy Coaching. “Darlington joins Everton after 17 years with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the...
Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals
While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta. The Guinean international suffered an injury early in...
Editorial: Ten games in, and things are looking positive for Sunderland
Watching and supporting football is supposed to be fun, isn’t it? Yes, who we support is generally an accident of birth that we have absolutely no say in, but we all spend hours of our spare time (and much of our technically not-so-spare-time) following our club. And we should get enjoyment out of it.
RB Salzburg ‘definitely rule out’ Christoph Freund joining Chelsea as sporting director
RB Salzburg general manager Stephan Reiter is confident that his colleague Christoph Freund is not joining Chelsea as our new sporting director, despite all the reports to the contrary. Reiter and Freund have worked together at Salzburg for the past five years, and have both jointly extended their contracts to 2026 just a couple months ago.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 309: Winning In Wigan
Reading bounced back from a poor defeat at home to Sunderland with a win on the road at Wigan on the weekend. Marc Mayo and Adam Jones talk over the games with Pete Matthews dropping in for a Pubchat focused on the Women’s team, alongside the usual Recap, Mailbag and Big Match Preview.
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Frank Lampard building as Hammers lose momentum
Everton and West Ham started the day level on points near the bottom of the Premier League, but the mood has been dramatically altered around both clubs by the Toffees' 1-0 win. Neal Maupay scored the only goal to give Everton their first victory of the season and keep the...
Van Dijk: World Cup Is Not a Distraction
There’s a million and one reasons why a World Cup in the middle of the usual football season is a terrible idea. It’s two months until the world’s big sporting competition takes place, and it will be the first one for the 31-year-old Virgil van Dijk. It’s astonishing to think that one of the best center-backs on planet Earth hasn’t yet had the opportunity to show himself in the World Cup, but that’s all about to change.
Manchester United Women: Three players who need new contracts ASAP
Manchester United Women have only just begun their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign, easily handling Reading 4-0 in front of their biggest crowd ever at Leigh Sports Village. There is plenty of optimism around the team after a positive transfer window and a good vibes summer for England in their UEFA Euro 2022 victory at Wembley. However, the sudden departure of midfielder Jackie Groenen is a stark reminder that the squad assembled is not set beyond this season, and the club will have to match the ambition of their players if they have any hope of keeping this project together.
Hot Takes: Optimism is growing game by game as Sunderland continue to grow at this level
In November 2019, I made a particularly bleak journey home after watching Sunderland, under the supposed ‘steady guidance’ of Phil Parkinson, stumble to a desperate, miserable defeat to Burton Albion on a freezing cold night under the Stadium of Light floodlights. That night, our starting eleven was filled...
Chelsea tried to poach Red Bull ‘Head of Global Soccer’ Oliver Mintzlaff — report
Chelsea are in the process of restructuring the entire front office and football operations side of the business, and the (multi-club) model that we seem to want to emulate, and the one that co-owner Todd Boehly has spoken quite highly of on multiple occasions as of late, is that of the Red Bull football family ... football empire, if you will.
