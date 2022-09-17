Read full article on original website
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
BBC
Can Everton bounce back in WSL under new manager Brian Sorensen?
Everton went from playing in an FA Cup final at Wembley to battling at the wrong end of the table in the Women's Super League in the space of two years - but are they back on track now?. The Toffees had a season to forget in 2021-22 with two...
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Jewicast: VAMOSSSSSSSSSSS - The Watford 2-2 Sunderland AFC Review!
AJI LAD - Alese gets his first professional goal with a bit of help from that fangled goal line technology!. Not everyone had the best of days but Sunlun once again found a way!. What did the lads make of the overall performance? What about those youngsters brought on from...
SB Nation
Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan
There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Sign Young Goalkeeper Faye Kirby
Lost in the shuffle last week was one last signing for the Liverpool FC Women. It was announced on deadline day (September 15th) that the Reds had secured the signature of 18-year old goalkeeper Faye Kirby to round out the summer signings. She will wear the number 22 kit this season.
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway
14’ - Gana catches Bowen as he finds Fornals, referee Michael Oliver playing the advantage there. 12’ - Everton’s press is giving the Hammers fits and they lose the ball again, and Gueye is fouled by Paqueta, the Brazilian is getting frustrated. 9’ - Gray ekes out...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin return update, Kudus comments, Simms & Dobbin injury updates
“I think a lot of times last season, we probably conceded a goal and our heads would drop. The fans might have been affected by it as well and collectively were just in that kind of rut and it was difficult to get out of. “We showed our character right...
Chelsea Close In On Salzburg Sporting Director, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Christoph Freund is set to make the switch to West London soon.
SB Nation
Editorial: Ten games in, and things are looking positive for Sunderland
Watching and supporting football is supposed to be fun, isn’t it? Yes, who we support is generally an accident of birth that we have absolutely no say in, but we all spend hours of our spare time (and much of our technically not-so-spare-time) following our club. And we should get enjoyment out of it.
SB Nation
Sky Blue New: Women Lose Opener, Wolves Reaction, Break Time, and More...
Manchester City’s Men’s side are pausing for the last International break before Qatar 2022 while the Women’s team is just getting started in the WSL. Sky Blue News has the lates headlines to keep you up on all that’s going on. HEARTBREAK AS CITY SUFFER OPENING...
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat
It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race
Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break. That means that already there’s not much out...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 2, Chelsea 1 - Reds Take Out Reigning Champs With Stengel Brace
Liverpool: Stengel 67’ (penalty), 87’ (penalty) Chelsea: Kirby 3’ (penalty) Liverpool are finally about to kick off their return to the WSL! The big news before kickoff is the absence of new signing Shanice van de Sanden. Apparently she has an achilles problem. Hopefully it isn’t serious as she has been sensational during preseason.
BBC
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Frank Lampard building as Hammers lose momentum
Everton and West Ham started the day level on points near the bottom of the Premier League, but the mood has been dramatically altered around both clubs by the Toffees' 1-0 win. Neal Maupay scored the only goal to give Everton their first victory of the season and keep the...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Instant Reaction | Another clean sheet
Everton fans got the lineup they wanted in the middle especially today, with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi. The back four was unchanged with Conor Coady taking the captain’s armband next to James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko on the flanks. In goal Asmir Begovic replaced the injured Jordan Pickford.
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Optimism is growing game by game as Sunderland continue to grow at this level
In November 2019, I made a particularly bleak journey home after watching Sunderland, under the supposed ‘steady guidance’ of Phil Parkinson, stumble to a desperate, miserable defeat to Burton Albion on a freezing cold night under the Stadium of Light floodlights. That night, our starting eleven was filled...
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty
Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SB Nation
Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Peterborough United
James Trafford - 6 The default score for a goalkeeper that had nothing to do in ninety minutes. An easy day at the office for Traff. Got forward with purpose and ensured Bolton’s threat was predominantly down the right side. Should have found the target when through on goal in the second half.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 19
Who couldn’t have loved that Sonny hattrick on Satuday? You could see in the reaction to the first goal how much it meant to him. To have a hattrick with two worldies? It’s the only way our boy knows how. I think I’ve watched the Spurs highlights at...
SB Nation
Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues
Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
