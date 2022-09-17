Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall shuts out Grant 8-0 in Monday tennis action
WHITEHALL – — The Whitehall boys tennis team routed the Grant Tigers on Monday. The Vikings stumped the Tigers with an 8-0 shutout. Whitehall will travel to North Muskegon on Wednesday. Grant will visit the Orioles of Ludington on Wednesday. GRANT – 0, WHITEHALL – 8,
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee shuts out Montague 2-0 in Monday soccer action
Montague proved to be a very tough out for the Manistee boys soccer team in Monday night’s West Michigan Conference game at Chippewa Field. But the Chippewas snapped a scoreless tie a little more than 50 minutes into the contest and finished with a rugged 2-0 victory to remain very much in the race for the league title.
localsportsjournal.com
Claeys and Arreola score three goals each as Shelby cruises past Fremont
Carson Claeys and Alan Arreola each scored three goals, and Mason Garcia was one off a hat trick with two of his own as the Shelby boys soccer team crushed visiting Fremont, 9-1 in a West Michigan Conference game at home Monday night. Miguel Guerra chipped in one goal for...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart gets WMC win shutting out Oakridge 2-0
Looking for its first West Michigan Conference win of the season, Hart’s boys soccer team accomplished it with a hard fought 2-0 decision over Oakridge at home Monday night. After losing close and tough games to the three front-runners, and tying Montague, the Pirates were determined to snap their winless streak.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon and Ravenna play to 3-3 tie
The North Muskegon boys soccer team played to a stalemate against Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference showdown on Monday evening. The Norse and Bulldogs came to a draw with three goals apiece. Max Lasser led for the Norse with a pair of goals, followed by Gabe Lenius with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Houtteman scores two goals as Whitehall gets by Orchard View
The Whitehall boys soccer team downed Orchard View in a West Michigan Conference tilt on Monday evening. The Vikings ran away with the win by a score of 3-0. Jack Houtteman led the attack with a pair of goals and an assist, while Corbin Vanderstelt added a goal and an assist.
localsportsjournal.com
WMC goes 1-4 in volleyball action on Saturday
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team battled in the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors faced some tough competition in close sets but finished the day 1-4. WMC found their solo win in a competitive match against Saginaw Valley Lutheran (25-20, 25-21). The losses came from Grand Blanc (9-25, 21-25),...
localsportsjournal.com
McKinley takes top honors at Tulleymore Invitational; Goudreau finishes runner-up
It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
League races start to take shape as area football teams head into Week 5
MUSKEGON–As area high school football teams head into the fifth week of the regular season, thoughts of league races and playoffs will start to emerge. This season is no different, especially in the realigned, and expanded West Michigan Conference that has been known for decades as one of the top small school conferences in the state. This season, the Whitehall Vikings appear poised to make a run. That became even more evident a week ago when the Vikings routed cross-river rival Montague before a capacity crowd at Whitehall.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington wins Silver Bracket at Cadillac Volleyball Invitational
The defense stepped up for the Ludington girls volleyball team and provided the spark they needed to capture the Silver Bracket championship of the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. First, though, the Orioles had to compete in the morning’s pool play and split with Traverse City Central (22-25, 26-24), lost to...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague goes 3-3 at Cadillac Volleyball Invitational
The Montague volleyball team fell in the Silver Bracket finals at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats finished the day with a 3-3 record. Pool play opened with a loss to Ludington (30-32, 9-25) and wins against Western Michigan Christian (25-21, 20-25, 15-12) and Pine River (25-17, 25-12). The...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Community College golfers finish runner-up
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawk golf team finished runner-up at the Mott Community College golf invite on Monday afternoon. The Jayhawks shot a team score of 310. Mott Community took top team honors with a round of 290. The event was played at the Flint Elks Golf Club in Grand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores edges out Reeths-Puffer on the tennis court
MUSKEGON – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team took down Reeths-Puffer on Monday evening. The Sailors edged out the Rockets by a score of 5-3. Drew Hackney and Victor Powell got singles wins for the Sailors at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles respectively. The Rockets’...
fhcsportsreport.com
JV and freshman football gives a local foe a game to remember
Another week has gone by at FHC, and with football well underway, that means OK White conference play for the Rangers. The JV and freshman boys have secured their third straight win since their opening loss to Jenison, and they are rolling. On Thursday, the Rangers faced off against the...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wins Onekama Invitational volleyball tournament
The Hart girls volleyball team traveled north to participate in the Onekama Invitational on Saturday and finished 3-0-2 to win the championship. Hart faced off against Onekama, Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s, and Grand Traverse Academy in round robin play. Starting out the day against Onekama, the Pirates took the...
localsportsjournal.com
WM Christian cross country teams finish among leaders at Sparta Invitational; Kent City runners finish first
A number of local boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Sparta Invitational on Saturday. In the boys’ Silver Division, Western Michigan Christian finished in third place with a score of 76 while Kent City finished in fourth place with 86. Kent City junior Samuel Martini took...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall goes 2-1 in tennis action on Saturday
WHITEHALL – 3, MAPLE CITY GLEN LAKE – 5 Singles:. No. 1 – Colebrook Sutherland, Maple City Glen Lake def. River Morrison, WHITEHALL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Rob Hentschel, WHITEHALL def. Riley Kinnee , Maple City Glen Lake, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
localsportsjournal.com
Sowles and Canan score two goals each to lead Jayhawks past Lakeland College
The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team racked up points against Lakeland College on Saturday. The Jayhawks cruised to a win by a score of 11-0. Eight different Jayhawks posted a score on the day. Lydia Sowles led with two goals and four assists, followed closely by Lainey Canan...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington cross country teams sweep its own invitational
-The Ludington Orioles boys and girls teams swept the Ludington Cross Country Invitational on Saturday morning in a meet at West Shore Community College. In the boys’ division, Ludington finished with 40 while Frankfort finished in the runner-up position with 49. They were followed by White Cloud (78), Manistee (80) and Pentwater (94).
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Community College wins Delta Invitational golf title
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks mens’ golf team won the Delta Invitational golf tournament on Friday afternoon in a event played at Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood. MCC finished with a 307. Top finishers for the Jayhawks included: Steve Cullen (73), Andrew Taylor (78), Ben Zwick (77), Dylan...
Comments / 0