localsportsjournal.com
WMC goes 1-4 in volleyball action on Saturday
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team battled in the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors faced some tough competition in close sets but finished the day 1-4. WMC found their solo win in a competitive match against Saginaw Valley Lutheran (25-20, 25-21). The losses came from Grand Blanc (9-25, 21-25),...
localsportsjournal.com
McKinley takes top honors at Tulleymore Invitational; Goudreau finishes runner-up
It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon and Ravenna play to 3-3 tie
The North Muskegon boys soccer team played to a stalemate against Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference showdown on Monday evening. The Norse and Bulldogs came to a draw with three goals apiece. Max Lasser led for the Norse with a pair of goals, followed by Gabe Lenius with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake goes 4-1-1 at Calvin Christian volleyball tournament
The Spring Lake volleyball team went 4-1-1 in a tournament at Calvin Christian on Saturday. The Lakers moved through pool play to clinch the top seed in bracket play. Spring Lake won against Holland (25-13, 25-19) and Ottawa Hills (25-15, 25-7), then tied with Calvin Christian (25-16, 25-27). Two more...
localsportsjournal.com
Claeys and Arreola score three goals each as Shelby cruises past Fremont
Carson Claeys and Alan Arreola each scored three goals, and Mason Garcia was one off a hat trick with two of his own as the Shelby boys soccer team crushed visiting Fremont, 9-1 in a West Michigan Conference game at home Monday night. Miguel Guerra chipped in one goal for...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Community College golfers finish runner-up
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawk golf team finished runner-up at the Mott Community College golf invite on Monday afternoon. The Jayhawks shot a team score of 310. Mott Community took top team honors with a round of 290. The event was played at the Flint Elks Golf Club in Grand...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart gets WMC win shutting out Oakridge 2-0
Looking for its first West Michigan Conference win of the season, Hart’s boys soccer team accomplished it with a hard fought 2-0 decision over Oakridge at home Monday night. After losing close and tough games to the three front-runners, and tying Montague, the Pirates were determined to snap their winless streak.
localsportsjournal.com
Houtteman scores two goals as Whitehall gets by Orchard View
The Whitehall boys soccer team downed Orchard View in a West Michigan Conference tilt on Monday evening. The Vikings ran away with the win by a score of 3-0. Jack Houtteman led the attack with a pair of goals and an assist, while Corbin Vanderstelt added a goal and an assist.
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall shuts out Grant 8-0 in Monday tennis action
WHITEHALL – — The Whitehall boys tennis team routed the Grant Tigers on Monday. The Vikings stumped the Tigers with an 8-0 shutout. Whitehall will travel to North Muskegon on Wednesday. Grant will visit the Orioles of Ludington on Wednesday. GRANT – 0, WHITEHALL – 8,
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee shuts out Montague 2-0 in Monday soccer action
Montague proved to be a very tough out for the Manistee boys soccer team in Monday night’s West Michigan Conference game at Chippewa Field. But the Chippewas snapped a scoreless tie a little more than 50 minutes into the contest and finished with a rugged 2-0 victory to remain very much in the race for the league title.
localsportsjournal.com
Laus posts shutout as Fruitport beats Hamilton 3-0
The Fruitport boys soccer team blanked Hamilton in OK Conference-Blue action on Monday evening. The Trojans topped the Hawkeyes and won by a score of 3-0. Jorge Burgos-Yack, Caleb Slager and Brady Brown each netted a goal in the win. Goalkeeper Justin Laus posted the shutout with four saves. Fruitport...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores edges out Reeths-Puffer on the tennis court
MUSKEGON – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team took down Reeths-Puffer on Monday evening. The Sailors edged out the Rockets by a score of 5-3. Drew Hackney and Victor Powell got singles wins for the Sailors at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles respectively. The Rockets’...
localsportsjournal.com
League races start to take shape as area football teams head into Week 5
MUSKEGON–As area high school football teams head into the fifth week of the regular season, thoughts of league races and playoffs will start to emerge. This season is no different, especially in the realigned, and expanded West Michigan Conference that has been known for decades as one of the top small school conferences in the state. This season, the Whitehall Vikings appear poised to make a run. That became even more evident a week ago when the Vikings routed cross-river rival Montague before a capacity crowd at Whitehall.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wins Onekama Invitational volleyball tournament
The Hart girls volleyball team traveled north to participate in the Onekama Invitational on Saturday and finished 3-0-2 to win the championship. Hart faced off against Onekama, Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s, and Grand Traverse Academy in round robin play. Starting out the day against Onekama, the Pirates took the...
localsportsjournal.com
WM Christian cross country teams finish among leaders at Sparta Invitational; Kent City runners finish first
A number of local boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Sparta Invitational on Saturday. In the boys’ Silver Division, Western Michigan Christian finished in third place with a score of 76 while Kent City finished in fourth place with 86. Kent City junior Samuel Martini took...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont goes 1-2 in volleyball action at Cadillac Invitational
The Fremont volleyball team competed in the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday and finished 1-2. The Packers topped Midland, but fell to host Cadillac in pool play. In bracket play, the Packers battled a well-seasoned Grand RapidsWest Catholic team and fell short in two sets (18-25, 21-25). Mia Clemence scored eight...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Community College wins Delta Invitational golf title
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks mens’ golf team won the Delta Invitational golf tournament on Friday afternoon in a event played at Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood. MCC finished with a 307. Top finishers for the Jayhawks included: Steve Cullen (73), Andrew Taylor (78), Ben Zwick (77), Dylan...
localsportsjournal.com
Rimbault scores two quick goals to lead Mona Shores past Western Michigan Christian to capture inaugural “Hero’s Cup”
Mona Shores soccer used a new French connection in its 3-1 win over Western Michigan Christian in the inaugural “Hero’s Cup” on Saturday. The host Sailors shot past WMC late in the game off the solid play of new French exchange student, Louis Rimbault. The sophomore midfielder...
fhcsportsreport.com
JV and freshman football gives a local foe a game to remember
Another week has gone by at FHC, and with football well underway, that means OK White conference play for the Rangers. The JV and freshman boys have secured their third straight win since their opening loss to Jenison, and they are rolling. On Thursday, the Rangers faced off against the...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall goes 2-1 in tennis action on Saturday
WHITEHALL – 3, MAPLE CITY GLEN LAKE – 5 Singles:. No. 1 – Colebrook Sutherland, Maple City Glen Lake def. River Morrison, WHITEHALL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Rob Hentschel, WHITEHALL def. Riley Kinnee , Maple City Glen Lake, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
