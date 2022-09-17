ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Stout, Carafelle score a pair of goals each to lead Sailors past Muskegon

The Mona Shores boys soccer team blew by Muskegon in OK Conference-Green play on Thursday evening by a final score of 8-0 Gavyn Stout and Ezra Carafelle led the attack with a pair of goals apiece. Greyson Drexler, Tommy Hylland, Gavin Miller and Ryan Burnaw each tallied a score. Easton...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Sutton scores four goals to lead Kent City past Lakeview

The Kent City boys soccer team traveled up to Lakeview for a CSAA Bronze matchup on Wednesday and took home a 9-1 victory. The Wildcats caught Kent City on their heels and put up a goal early off a throw-in to kick off the scoring. The Eagles scored a flurry...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree

The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept both the boys and girls cross country WMD Jamboree #2 on Wednesday afternoon at Walkerville. In the boys division the Cardinals finished with a team score of 25 points while the Pentwater Falcons finished with 30 points. Taking top individual honors was Mason County...
MASON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington improves to 12-1-1 with soccer win over Oakridge

Ludington survived a determined Oakridge team, and a little bit of rust after being idle for several days, to come away with a rugged 3-0 boys soccer victory over the Eagles in the West Michigan Conference game on the road Thursday night. The Orioles led only 1-0 at the half,...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont falls to Greenville 5-2 in Thursday soccer action

The Fremont boys soccer team fell to the Yellow Jackets of Greenville on Thursday evening. The Packers lost by a score of 5-2. Evan Roosnick opened the scoring with a goal for Fremont. The Yellow Jackets fired back with two goals to steal the lead. Justin Guanga added the Packers’...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores tops Zeeland East in Thursday tennis action

NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team downed Zeeland East on Thursday evening. The Sailors won by a score of 6-2. The Sailors only gave up one match in singles action and one in doubles play. Mona Shores is set to host the GMAA tournament...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Vaara and Anderson lead Ludington past Orchard View in three sets

Ludington traveled to Orchard View for a West Michigan Conference-Lakes match with the Cardinals and came away with a convincing 25-6, 25-3 and 25-9 win. “We tried some new things tonight, and ran some different plays we’ve been working on,” said Ludington head coach Liz Holden. “The girls executed them, and had a lot of fun doing it.”
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington swimming and diving team win over Manistee 124-51

Recording nine first place finishes, including in two relay events, the Ludington girls swimming and diving team defeated Manistee, 124-51 at the Donald C. Baldwin pool Thursday night. Reese Willis recorded two individual victories, in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and was also part of the two winning...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Gauthier gets her 1000th career kill as Shelby gets by Ravenna in three sets

Shelby hosted Ravenna in a girls volleyball match and to promote suicide awareness Tuesday night,. “The match was important to us, but the cause was the most important play of the night,” said Tigers head coach Thomas Weirich. “It will forever connect our two programs, and we hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.”
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Balanced attack leads Montague past Whitehall in four sets

MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team took down Whitehall in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats topped the Vikings with set scores of 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23. Laura Borras led for the Wildcats with 18 kills, seven digs and two aces. Maizie Collins added 13...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls take top spot at OK Blue Jamboree

The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team took top team honors on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Blue Jamboree held in Spring Lake at Rycenga Park. Spring Lake finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Hudsonville Unity Christian (55), Allendale (89), Grand Rapids West Catholic (113), Holland Christian (135, Fruitport (154), Coopersville (175) and Hamilton (216).
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grant gets by Newaygo 3-1 in Wednesday soccer action

The Grant boys soccer team topped Newaygo in a CSAA Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. The Tigers claimed the win by a score of 3-1. Grant (6-6, 4-1) is set to travel to Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills on Monday. Newaygo (5-6, 2-2) will also take the field on Monday where...
GRANT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls in four sets to Zeeland East

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to OK Conference-Green foe Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in four sets with set scores of 25-23, 13-25, 11-25 and 19-25. Sophia Hekkema led with six kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks. Madisyn Dykeman threw in nine kills, two blocks...
ZEELAND, MI

