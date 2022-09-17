Read full article on original website
Stout, Carafelle score a pair of goals each to lead Sailors past Muskegon
The Mona Shores boys soccer team blew by Muskegon in OK Conference-Green play on Thursday evening by a final score of 8-0 Gavyn Stout and Ezra Carafelle led the attack with a pair of goals apiece. Greyson Drexler, Tommy Hylland, Gavin Miller and Ryan Burnaw each tallied a score. Easton...
Sutton scores four goals to lead Kent City past Lakeview
The Kent City boys soccer team traveled up to Lakeview for a CSAA Bronze matchup on Wednesday and took home a 9-1 victory. The Wildcats caught Kent City on their heels and put up a goal early off a throw-in to kick off the scoring. The Eagles scored a flurry...
Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree
The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept both the boys and girls cross country WMD Jamboree #2 on Wednesday afternoon at Walkerville. In the boys division the Cardinals finished with a team score of 25 points while the Pentwater Falcons finished with 30 points. Taking top individual honors was Mason County...
Ludington improves to 12-1-1 with soccer win over Oakridge
Ludington survived a determined Oakridge team, and a little bit of rust after being idle for several days, to come away with a rugged 3-0 boys soccer victory over the Eagles in the West Michigan Conference game on the road Thursday night. The Orioles led only 1-0 at the half,...
Lumberjacks start USHL season with explosive first-period comeback at USHL Fall Classic
The Muskegon Lumberjacks opened their 2022-23 USHL hockey season with their backs against the wall in Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic. But with the first game under its belt, Muskegon is now 1-0. The Lumberjacks took down a hot Sioux Falls squad, 7-4 after trailing 2-0 to start the...
Smith scores 19th goal of the season in 2-1 loss to Holland on Thursday
HOLLAND – — The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team took a hard loss to Holland on Thursday evening. The Rockets fell in OK Conference-Green action by a score of 2-1. It was competitive, even through a scoreless first half. Liam Smith posted goal No. 19 on the season with...
Fremont falls to Greenville 5-2 in Thursday soccer action
The Fremont boys soccer team fell to the Yellow Jackets of Greenville on Thursday evening. The Packers lost by a score of 5-2. Evan Roosnick opened the scoring with a goal for Fremont. The Yellow Jackets fired back with two goals to steal the lead. Justin Guanga added the Packers’...
Mona Shores tops Zeeland East in Thursday tennis action
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team downed Zeeland East on Thursday evening. The Sailors won by a score of 6-2. The Sailors only gave up one match in singles action and one in doubles play. Mona Shores is set to host the GMAA tournament...
Mona Shores takes first two sets before falling to Zeeland West in five sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team lost their hold over Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday night. The Sailors won the first two sets but lost steam and lost the next three sets. The loss came with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25 and 13-15. Ava Dunn made...
VanderPloeg and Foreman score goals to lead Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer
The Mona Shores boys soccer team claimed victory over Reeths-Puffer in the inaugural “Causeway Classic” on Tuesday. The Sailors won after they edged out the Rockets by a score of 2-1. The action was tied 1-1 at the half but the Sailors found the upper hand to snag...
Jensen, Pannucci and Bogner lead North Muskegon past Holton in three sets
The North Muskegon volleyball team got by Holton in West Michigan Conference action on Tuesday evening. The Norse claimed victory in three sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-22). Allie Jensen had nine digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks for the Norse. Natalie Pannucci threw in eight kills and eight digs,...
Fruitport and Holland Christian play to a scoreless tie
The Fruitport boys soccer team found themselves in a scoreless stalemate with Holland Christian on Wednesday evening. Both teams had chances to score but failed to find the net. Brady Brown, Bode Anspach, Braylon Marshall and Jackson Rebone were all credited with strong efforts on the field. Goalkeeper Justin Laus...
Vaara and Anderson lead Ludington past Orchard View in three sets
Ludington traveled to Orchard View for a West Michigan Conference-Lakes match with the Cardinals and came away with a convincing 25-6, 25-3 and 25-9 win. “We tried some new things tonight, and ran some different plays we’ve been working on,” said Ludington head coach Liz Holden. “The girls executed them, and had a lot of fun doing it.”
Ludington swimming and diving team win over Manistee 124-51
Recording nine first place finishes, including in two relay events, the Ludington girls swimming and diving team defeated Manistee, 124-51 at the Donald C. Baldwin pool Thursday night. Reese Willis recorded two individual victories, in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and was also part of the two winning...
Gauthier gets her 1000th career kill as Shelby gets by Ravenna in three sets
Shelby hosted Ravenna in a girls volleyball match and to promote suicide awareness Tuesday night,. “The match was important to us, but the cause was the most important play of the night,” said Tigers head coach Thomas Weirich. “It will forever connect our two programs, and we hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.”
Hovey, Schmieding and Rockwell lead Hart past Mason County Central in five sets
After a slow start that saw it fall behind, 2-1 in sets the Hart girls volleyball team rallied to take the next three and snare a 3-2 win over visiting Mason County Central in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers match at home Tuesday night. The Pirates dropped the first two sets,...
Balanced attack leads Montague past Whitehall in four sets
MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team took down Whitehall in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats topped the Vikings with set scores of 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23. Laura Borras led for the Wildcats with 18 kills, seven digs and two aces. Maizie Collins added 13...
Spring Lake girls take top spot at OK Blue Jamboree
The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team took top team honors on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Blue Jamboree held in Spring Lake at Rycenga Park. Spring Lake finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Hudsonville Unity Christian (55), Allendale (89), Grand Rapids West Catholic (113), Holland Christian (135, Fruitport (154), Coopersville (175) and Hamilton (216).
Grant gets by Newaygo 3-1 in Wednesday soccer action
The Grant boys soccer team topped Newaygo in a CSAA Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. The Tigers claimed the win by a score of 3-1. Grant (6-6, 4-1) is set to travel to Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills on Monday. Newaygo (5-6, 2-2) will also take the field on Monday where...
Reeths-Puffer falls in four sets to Zeeland East
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to OK Conference-Green foe Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in four sets with set scores of 25-23, 13-25, 11-25 and 19-25. Sophia Hekkema led with six kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks. Madisyn Dykeman threw in nine kills, two blocks...
