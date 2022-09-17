ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Natasha Hunt set to be highest profile omission from England squad for Rugby World Cup

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yhrun_0hzDlGCD00

Experienced scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is set to be the highest-profile omission from England’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Simon Middleton names his 32-player Red Roses selection on Tuesday morning, though The Independent understands that players were informed on Thursday night if they have been included.

Hunt, who has won 60 caps and was a World Cup winner in 2014, is due to be the most surprising player left out from the travelling party, having appeared likely to be included after returning to international duty during the Women’s Six Nations.

Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer are believed to have been preferred as Middleton’s scrum-half options.

Middleton was also thought to be mulling whether to include an extra specialist lock rather than a sixth back-rower among ten back-five forwards expected to be chosen.

England travel to New Zealand on a record 25-match winning run, thrashing Wales 73-7 in their final warm-up fixture against Wales on Wednesday.

Speaking after the win against Wales, Middleton had suggested that he had seen what he needed to from his side to finalise his selection.

“We were good, and we are absolutely thrilled with the performance,” the England head coach said.

“We got out of the performance what we wanted, which was to give that particular group of players confidence to play together again for the first time for a while. They are a great side. If we want to be absolutely great, we know what we have got to do, and we will be giving it our best shot.”

Hunt’s omission would come as a major blow to a player who “stepped back” from the Red Roses set-up at the start of 2021.

The 33-year-old was part of the Great Britain Sevens squad at Tokyo 2020 that finished fourth.

The surprise return of the versatile MacDonald to contention from a neck injury feared career-ending meant that four nines had to be narrowed to three, with Harlequins youngster Packer understood to be well-regarded among the England coaching staff.

Wing Abby Dow is set to make the cut as she nears full fitness after recovering from a broken leg suffered during the Women’s Six Nations.

Middleton has previously suggested that Dow was “on track” to potentially return to action England’s opening fixture against Fiji on Saturday 8 October.

Along with the encounter with Fiji on the opening day of action in New Zealand, England take on France and South Africa in Pool C.

Middleton’s side have scored 174 tries during their streak of 25 consecutive victories, winning each game by an average margin of 39 points.

They head to the World Cup as overwhelming favourites to reclaim a crown won twice previously (1994 and 2014) after losing in the final to the Black Ferns in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Hales makes triumphant return from England exile that ‘felt like forever’

Alex Hales admitted his return to England colours felt more like a debut than a comeback as his half-century helped secure victory on a historic occasion in Karachi.Hales might have been waiting a long time to wear the Three Lions again, but his three-and-a-half year absence only scratches the surface of the 17 years since England last took the field on Pakistani soil.But the 33-year-old’s removal could well have been permanent had it not been for a sequence of unconnected events. The first and most decisive was the retirement of former captain Eoin Morgan, who effectively blackballed Hales’ name citing...
SPORTS
The Independent

Striker Ivan Toney says England call-up is ‘such a privilege’

Ivan Toney says being called up to be part of the England squad facing Italy and Germany in upcoming Nations League games is “such a privilege.”In this footage, the 26-year-old striker describes the “surreal moment” when Gareth Southgate called to tell him the news, leaving him “speechless.”“Going straight to the senior squad - it’s a big achievement, and I’m very proud of it, and I wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way,” the striker said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SPORTS
The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 cricket result and final score as England complete chase after Alex Hales’ 53

Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first Twenty20. The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Record-breaking swim will be just another day at office for extreme adventurer

Extreme adventurer Ross Edgley is set to take on one of his most demanding challenges yet – a 48-hour non-stop swim in Scotland’s Loch Ness.Mr Edgley is no stranger to the cold waters surrounding the UK after he was the first person to swim around the island without touching land in 2018.Having previously vowed to hang up his goggles after his Great British swim in 2018, Mr Edgley said he would do it again “for a really good cause”.He takes the plunge on Wednesday and is also hoping to raise more awareness of the beauty and fragility of the sea...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#England#Great Britain#Wales#Red Roses#The Women S Six Nations
The Independent

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi reveals Pep Guardiola’s seal of approval

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi received a seal of approval for choosing Albion from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, as the Italian pledged to keep the club on course for their pre-season ambitions of a top-10 Premier League finishThe 43-year-old insisted he picked Brighton over a host of other managerial opportunities and declared himself excited to succeed Graham Potter with the Seagulls.Brighton deputy chairman Paul Barber branded De Zerbi a “natural fit” to take the club forward after Potter left for Chelsea earlier this month.Barber and owner Tony Bloom insisted De Zerbi was on a shortlist of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy