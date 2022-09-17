ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Thick smoke rises as major fire engulfs skyscraper in southern China

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8noJ_0hzDlFJU00

A massive fire sent flames and black smoke pouring from a 42-storey skyscraper in central China on Friday (16 September).

Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province .

The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

China Telecom, in a statement, said no injuries or deaths were reported.

The state-run company also said there were no cellphone service coverage disruptions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown

The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Huge Fire Rips Through China Telecom Office Building

Terrifying images show dozens of stories of a skyscraper office building engulfed in flames during a catastrophic fire in China on Friday afternoon.The 200-meter China Telecom building in Changsha, the capital of the southern Hunan province, “burned with great intensity,” state broadcaster CCTV said. Videos of the blaze shared online showed huge plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky as flames appeared to erupt from almost the entire height of the building.State media said the fire was extinguished, Reuters reports. The Hunan fire department said no casualties had been found, Singaporean outlet CNA reported, adding that preliminary investigations...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Southern China#China Telecom#Skyscraper#Accident
The Weather Channel

Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)

Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. M​assive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’

China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
CHINA
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy