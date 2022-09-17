Thick smoke rises as major fire engulfs skyscraper in southern China

A massive fire sent flames and black smoke pouring from a 42-storey skyscraper in central China on Friday (16 September).

Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province .

The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

China Telecom, in a statement, said no injuries or deaths were reported.

The state-run company also said there were no cellphone service coverage disruptions.

