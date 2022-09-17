Letter: Marshy areas no place to release red wolves

I wish people would get it through their heads that the original habitat of the red wolf was not swamps. The thick brush forced them out onto the south Texas marshes before the 1960s. The only place in the U.S. where they lived in the 1960s were the southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas wetlands. When they were captured in the 1970s, all were sickly and most had heartworms.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service knows that. The agency has been releasing them into the North Carolina wetlands for 40 years. After 40 years of doing so, there are now only eight red wolves in the wild. With 40 years of no success, the agency should release them somewhere other than wetlands.

The lifespan of the red wolf is seven years; the lifespan of a gray wolf is 14 years. If you force a gray wolf to live in the wetlands, his lifespan would be seven years, too. It takes very cruel people to force red wolves to live short, miserable heartworm-infected lives in the marshes.

The only places that I know of where the red wolf can survive are eastern Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, and southwest Missouri. The brush has completely taken over the upland open pines after the virgin pines there were cut. The open upland pines were the original habitat of the red wolf.

People say that the red wolves in North Carolina get struck by cars. What did they think the wolves would do when they see a open highway that’s high and dry after being forced to live in thickets and wetland?

I was born in 1934. The very first thing I can remember hearing when I was 4 or 5 years old were red wolves howling. There were three packs within hearing distance of our farm.

There was no underbrush under upland virgin pines. When the trees were cut, the brush moved in from the river bottoms. The wolves couldn’t catch prey in the thick brush. The ones in the southern edge of the pine belt moved out onto the marshes to get out of the brush. The ones that were inland had no place to go and starved to death.

I don’t think there are many people left who remember red wolves in the piney woods.

WAYMON VEST

Crockett, Texas