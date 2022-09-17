ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Truck 'carrying dildos and lubricant' crashes and 'loses its load' and the jokes write themselves

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A truck in Oklahoma crashed and it looked like dildos and lubricant were among the items spilled onto the road.

TV station News9 sent a helicopter into the air to capture the wrecked cargo, which according to independent Oklahoma news site The Lost Ogle was not far from “a major adult-product-focused distribution hub”.

While it was unclear from the video footage what the boxes were, the website said “that sure looks like a bunch of vibrator boxes and tubes of lube scatter over the highway”.

In the news segment, News9's helicopter pilot Jim Gardner can be heard saying: "There's a semi that overturned and lost its load here."

The highway was reportedly closed for several hours as crews from Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked to clean up the spillage, News9 reported.

Of course, clips of the internet circulated on Twitter and people found it hilarious:

What a world we live in.

