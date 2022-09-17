“Orphan: First Kill” will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 18, only two months after its theatrical and streaming release on Paramount+. The highly anticipated “Orphan” prequel explores the events that lead to Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) getting adopted by the Colemans, which sets off the absurd, sinister and outright terrifying experiences that play out in the first film. When the Jaume Collet-Serra thriller came out in 2009, there were no plans for a sequel. After its famous twist, which reveals that Fuhrman’s character is really a 33 year-old sociopath masquerading as a child in order to terrorize a...

MOVIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO