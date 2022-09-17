ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Post Falls golf invite

POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Luke West...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Friday Night (High)lights: Powers rise to top of standings; Central Valley's Brandon Thomas finds paydirt

The results through Week 3 in the Greater Spokane League start to give us a good barometer of how the divisions might sort themselves out by the end of the season. With a nine-game regular season, and nine teams in the 4A/3A division, some teams have played nothing but league games. And we have to give a tip of our cap to the schedule-makers this year, lining things up so the traditional powers meet in the second half of the season.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC ROUNDUP: Frosh McElhenney shines for Cardinal women

COEUR d’ALENE — Freshman Macie McElhenney had two goals and an assist for North Idaho College, which posted its second straight shutout in Northwest Athletic Conference play, beating Wenatchee Valley 6-0 at Eisenwinter Field on Saturday. Shelbie Shriner, a freshman from Coeur d’Alene High, scored her first goal...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
247Sports

WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages

PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Longstreet, Bopp replace Posnick as District 1 basketball commissioner

Rayna Longstreet and Bill Bopp have been named interim basketball commissioners for high school basketball in District 1 for the 2022-23 school year. With the basketball season only weeks away from starting, the District 1 board of control voted Tuesday to appoint Longstreet and Bopp to replace longtime basketball commissioner John Posnick, who resigned recently.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho gas prices drop

COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Today is all about the wind – Mark

Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Fall fishing in the INW: Offshore adventures right in your backyard

The Inland Northwest is full of green landscapes, four seasons and waterways that are exceptionally clean — and full of fish. There is no shortage of opportunities for offshore adventure in the Inland Northwest and being in Spokane means there are plenty of places to catch anything from pan fish to trophy size tiger muskie and pike.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for September, 20 2022

Lien Sale Body by Scotty 311 E. 3rd Ave. Post Falls, ID 83854 10/04/2022 @ 1:00 p.m. 1997 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTCR10A4VPA76630 2006 Kia Optima VIN-KNAGE123965029986 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN-1C3EL65R76N222641 2003 Oldsmobile Alero VIN-1G3NL12F53C105821 1998 Oldsmobile 88 VIN-1G3HN52K3W4824348 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN-1J4GZ78S9RC358173 2008 Ford Focus VIN-1FAHP34N86W230998 1998 Ford Expedition VIN-1FMPU18L6WLC13397 Legal#9496 AD#561270 September 20, 27, 2022.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100

Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho

ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
ATHOL, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA

