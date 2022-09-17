Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Post Falls golf invite
POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Luke West...
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: Powers rise to top of standings; Central Valley's Brandon Thomas finds paydirt
The results through Week 3 in the Greater Spokane League start to give us a good barometer of how the divisions might sort themselves out by the end of the season. With a nine-game regular season, and nine teams in the 4A/3A division, some teams have played nothing but league games. And we have to give a tip of our cap to the schedule-makers this year, lining things up so the traditional powers meet in the second half of the season.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC ROUNDUP: Frosh McElhenney shines for Cardinal women
COEUR d’ALENE — Freshman Macie McElhenney had two goals and an assist for North Idaho College, which posted its second straight shutout in Northwest Athletic Conference play, beating Wenatchee Valley 6-0 at Eisenwinter Field on Saturday. Shelbie Shriner, a freshman from Coeur d’Alene High, scored her first goal...
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Longstreet, Bopp replace Posnick as District 1 basketball commissioner
Rayna Longstreet and Bill Bopp have been named interim basketball commissioners for high school basketball in District 1 for the 2022-23 school year. With the basketball season only weeks away from starting, the District 1 board of control voted Tuesday to appoint Longstreet and Bopp to replace longtime basketball commissioner John Posnick, who resigned recently.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho gas prices drop
COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
KXLY
Today is all about the wind – Mark
Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Fall fishing in the INW: Offshore adventures right in your backyard
The Inland Northwest is full of green landscapes, four seasons and waterways that are exceptionally clean — and full of fish. There is no shortage of opportunities for offshore adventure in the Inland Northwest and being in Spokane means there are plenty of places to catch anything from pan fish to trophy size tiger muskie and pike.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Idaho Department of Labor Post Falls office supports veterans in need
Steve, a recently retired veteran from the Idaho National Guard, didn’t think attending a job fair would change his life. But it did. He found a job and now he is a recruiter for the company that hired him. To get there, Steve reached out to an Idaho Department...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 20 2022
Lien Sale Body by Scotty 311 E. 3rd Ave. Post Falls, ID 83854 10/04/2022 @ 1:00 p.m. 1997 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTCR10A4VPA76630 2006 Kia Optima VIN-KNAGE123965029986 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN-1C3EL65R76N222641 2003 Oldsmobile Alero VIN-1G3NL12F53C105821 1998 Oldsmobile 88 VIN-1G3HN52K3W4824348 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN-1J4GZ78S9RC358173 2008 Ford Focus VIN-1FAHP34N86W230998 1998 Ford Expedition VIN-1FMPU18L6WLC13397 Legal#9496 AD#561270 September 20, 27, 2022.
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
idaho.gov
Fall walleye and lake trout on Lake Pend Oreille: bites you don’t want to miss!
September marks the changing of seasons and the beginning of fall. School is back in session, hunting season is upon us and cooling water temperatures can mean increased angling success for those who put in the time. Over the past months, two more walleye were turned in that contained $1000 reward tags; maybe you’re next!
Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho
ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
24-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Train in North Idaho
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
