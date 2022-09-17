ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota touchdown in final seconds lifts Indians past Forreston

By Scott Leber
DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Don’t look now, but the Dakota Indians are 3-1, and they just knocked off NUIC nemesis Forreston Friday night 34-28.

The Indians won on a touchdown pass from Kaidyn Niedermeier to fullback Thomas Bowman with 19 seconds on the clock. Bowman did the bulk of the work blasting into the end zone through a would-be Forreston tackler.

