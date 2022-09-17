Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Lucinda Williams plays an impassioned, inspiring set at XPNFest
The singer-songwriter vet closed the River Stage with a raw and heartfelt performance. The sun was on Lucinda Williams’ side during her River stage set last night. It was beginning to set, splaying rays of gold, pink, and purple across the horizon as her band gently eased into the opening strains of “Steal Your Love.” Less a song than a piece of musical mesmerism, it eased the crowd onto the wavelength of this legendary songwriter and storyteller.
xpn.org
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats team up with The Revivalists for a soul-shaking night two closer at XPNFest
The capstone of night two filled the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with uplifting roots rock anthems. It was a night of good old fashioned rock and roll at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion as Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats and The Revivalists took us home on night two of 2022’s XPoNential Music Festival.
xpn.org
Master classes with The War on Drugs and Patti Smith to end day one XPNFest
Two generations of rock and roll craft shone at the Freedom Mortage Pavilion last night. There aren’t a ton of similarities musically between Patti Smith and The War On Drugs, but there is a certain attitude they bring when at their best, an earnestness and workmanlike quality that make them ideal performers to cap off a beautiful opening night at XPoNential Music Festival 2022.
xpn.org
The Felice Brothers bring a storytelling-rich set to the XPNFest Marina Stage
The Felice Brothers consistently find a way to stuff a novel’s worth of words into a single song. The Felice Brothers are a WXPN Artists to Watch going back to September 2008, and they made their return to Wiggins Park Saturday afternoon with a set of rootsy Americana, leaning heavily on their excellent 2021 record From Dreams To Dust.
RELATED PEOPLE
xpn.org
Jenny Lewis closed out XPNFest on the River stage with sharp wit and hard-earned wisdom
The indie singer-songwriter icon provided a perfect finale to the weekend in Wiggins Park. To paraphrase Lena Dunham, Jenny Lewis was the voice of her generation, or at least a voice of a generation, which is still a pretty big deal. When Raina Douris came onstage to announce her set — the last on the River stage and of this year’s XPNFest — it was with clear reverence: “Her voice has accompanied me through some lonely and vulnerable moments, as well as some really happy ones.”
xpn.org
Legendary bluesman Taj Mahal was silly, swinging, and seductive on the River stage
Taj Mahal’s XPNFest set was a sunny, celebratory blend of blues with the sounds of the Caribbean islands. When Taj Mahal performs, it sounds like his voice and his guitar are having a conversation with each other. The legendary blues musician held court on the River stage last night, surrounded by a ring of string instruments—including his signature ukulele, which he pronounced “oo-koo-lay-lay”—and his trusty long-standing band.
xpn.org
Valerie June shared visions of a brighter future in her XPNFest set
The Memphis singer-songwriter and her band flowed seamlessly between folk, rock, and soul on the River Stage. The delightful Valerie June and her band were up on the River Stage in the 4:00 hour this afternoon. The crowd was at peak numbers, and the sun was at a comfortable height in the sky with the wind rolling off the Delaware cooling the park ever so slightly. Valerie June began the set with “Man Done Wrong,” a folksy jaunt from her 2017 album The Order of Time that set the tone for the rest of her set.
xpn.org
Bartees Strange’s River stage set slayed and shattered expectations
Bartees Strange played a stunning River Stage set where every song was more innovative, ballsy, and breathtaking than the last. For about two minutes during the 3:25 p.m. show at the River stage, one could’ve mistaken the group onstage for a normal indie rock outfit. Of course, if you know anything about Bartees Strange, that’s not the way he rolls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
Adrian Quesada’s ‘Boleros Psicodélicos’ is a love letter to psychedelic bolero music
Maybe you’re familiar with this moment: You’re driving around in the car, looking for something to listen to on the radio, hitting the scan button more times than you can count when it hits you — a sound you’ve never heard before, pulling you in immediately, and you think to yourself, “What is that?” followed by “I love this.”
xpn.org
Buffalo Nichols delivers a pensive, profound set on the XPNFest Marina Stage
The Milwaukee guitarist and songwriter mixed atmospheric soundscapes with throught-provoking commentary. The first thing to know about Buffalo Nichols‘ XPoNential Music Festival set: it sounded gorgeous. The Milwaukee guitarist and singer-songwriter exhibits a mastery of a wide range of tones and styles – dreamy atmospheric soundscapes on “Lost &...
xpn.org
The Suffers return to XPNFest with songs of love, rage, and joy
The gulf coast soul faves raised the bar on the River Stage. Houston, Texas-based The Suffers made their fourth XPoNential appearance this Sunday afternoon on the River Stage. “It feels so good to be back here,” singer Kam Franklin said as the band erupted into a dance-heavy R&B / funk set that raised the bar for every band who has yet to play.
xpn.org
Cosmic Guilt’s countrydelic tones sounded majestic on the XPNFest River Stage
Cosmic Guilt’s set was glorious hipster excess in the best possible way, and the group had the chops to back it up. Things that were onstage during Cosmic Guilt’s XPNFest set today: two-tone hair, fringe, fun sunglasses, stetson hats, and matching vests (they feature the band’s logo — a UFO framed by prayer hands — and apparently switch up seasonally).
Comments / 0