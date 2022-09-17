ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucinda Williams plays an impassioned, inspiring set at XPNFest

The singer-songwriter vet closed the River Stage with a raw and heartfelt performance. The sun was on Lucinda Williams’ side during her River stage set last night. It was beginning to set, splaying rays of gold, pink, and purple across the horizon as her band gently eased into the opening strains of “Steal Your Love.” Less a song than a piece of musical mesmerism, it eased the crowd onto the wavelength of this legendary songwriter and storyteller.
Master classes with The War on Drugs and Patti Smith to end day one XPNFest

Two generations of rock and roll craft shone at the Freedom Mortage Pavilion last night. There aren’t a ton of similarities musically between Patti Smith and The War On Drugs, but there is a certain attitude they bring when at their best, an earnestness and workmanlike quality that make them ideal performers to cap off a beautiful opening night at XPoNential Music Festival 2022.
The Felice Brothers bring a storytelling-rich set to the XPNFest Marina Stage

The Felice Brothers consistently find a way to stuff a novel’s worth of words into a single song. The Felice Brothers are a WXPN Artists to Watch going back to September 2008, and they made their return to Wiggins Park Saturday afternoon with a set of rootsy Americana, leaning heavily on their excellent 2021 record From Dreams To Dust.
Jenny Lewis closed out XPNFest on the River stage with sharp wit and hard-earned wisdom

The indie singer-songwriter icon provided a perfect finale to the weekend in Wiggins Park. To paraphrase Lena Dunham, Jenny Lewis was the voice of her generation, or at least a voice of a generation, which is still a pretty big deal. When Raina Douris came onstage to announce her set — the last on the River stage and of this year’s XPNFest — it was with clear reverence: “Her voice has accompanied me through some lonely and vulnerable moments, as well as some really happy ones.”
Legendary bluesman Taj Mahal was silly, swinging, and seductive on the River stage

Taj Mahal’s XPNFest set was a sunny, celebratory blend of blues with the sounds of the Caribbean islands. When Taj Mahal performs, it sounds like his voice and his guitar are having a conversation with each other. The legendary blues musician held court on the River stage last night, surrounded by a ring of string instruments—including his signature ukulele, which he pronounced “oo-koo-lay-lay”—and his trusty long-standing band.
Valerie June shared visions of a brighter future in her XPNFest set

The Memphis singer-songwriter and her band flowed seamlessly between folk, rock, and soul on the River Stage. The delightful Valerie June and her band were up on the River Stage in the 4:00 hour this afternoon. The crowd was at peak numbers, and the sun was at a comfortable height in the sky with the wind rolling off the Delaware cooling the park ever so slightly. Valerie June began the set with “Man Done Wrong,” a folksy jaunt from her 2017 album The Order of Time that set the tone for the rest of her set.
Bartees Strange’s River stage set slayed and shattered expectations

Bartees Strange played a stunning River Stage set where every song was more innovative, ballsy, and breathtaking than the last. For about two minutes during the 3:25 p.m. show at the River stage, one could’ve mistaken the group onstage for a normal indie rock outfit. Of course, if you know anything about Bartees Strange, that’s not the way he rolls.
Buffalo Nichols delivers a pensive, profound set on the XPNFest Marina Stage

The Milwaukee guitarist and songwriter mixed atmospheric soundscapes with throught-provoking commentary. The first thing to know about Buffalo Nichols‘ XPoNential Music Festival set: it sounded gorgeous. The Milwaukee guitarist and singer-songwriter exhibits a mastery of a wide range of tones and styles – dreamy atmospheric soundscapes on “Lost &...
The Suffers return to XPNFest with songs of love, rage, and joy

The gulf coast soul faves raised the bar on the River Stage. Houston, Texas-based The Suffers made their fourth XPoNential appearance this Sunday afternoon on the River Stage. “It feels so good to be back here,” singer Kam Franklin said as the band erupted into a dance-heavy R&B / funk set that raised the bar for every band who has yet to play.
Cosmic Guilt’s countrydelic tones sounded majestic on the XPNFest River Stage

Cosmic Guilt’s set was glorious hipster excess in the best possible way, and the group had the chops to back it up. Things that were onstage during Cosmic Guilt’s XPNFest set today: two-tone hair, fringe, fun sunglasses, stetson hats, and matching vests (they feature the band’s logo — a UFO framed by prayer hands — and apparently switch up seasonally).
