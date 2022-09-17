The Memphis singer-songwriter and her band flowed seamlessly between folk, rock, and soul on the River Stage. The delightful Valerie June and her band were up on the River Stage in the 4:00 hour this afternoon. The crowd was at peak numbers, and the sun was at a comfortable height in the sky with the wind rolling off the Delaware cooling the park ever so slightly. Valerie June began the set with “Man Done Wrong,” a folksy jaunt from her 2017 album The Order of Time that set the tone for the rest of her set.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO