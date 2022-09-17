Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Atlanta - Episode 4.06 - Crank Dat Killer - Press Release
Ay, Ya'll remember how we used to hit the club and do the Pool Palace and Crank Dat and nobody got shot? Yeah me neither. Written by Stephen Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.03 - Somebody Up There Likes Ben - Press Release
"SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES BEN" 10/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.05 - Reflections - Press Release
Episode 305: “Reflections” (Available to stream on 9/22/22) Mariner and Boimler work the Starfleet recruitment booth at an alien job fair, Rutherford challenges himself.
Who Is Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
The mysterious Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL has viewers wondering exactly who the guy is and what he’s after in Port Charles! The character first appeared in the June 15, 2022, episode, although his face was not seen. When Mason resurfaced in the July 20 show, he was played by actor Nathanyael Grey, who has had roles in the films Dead South and A Machete Killer. While Mason remains quite the mystery, here’s what we know so far!
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction
The first true 'Big Brother 24' double eviction takes place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and two players are planning on taking a shot at Taylor Hale during the special two-hour episode.
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
‘FBI’ Showrunner Previews Maggie’s ‘Resilent’ Return in Season 5
“The theme is balance,” showrunner and exec producer Rick Eid says of the FBI franchise flagship’s fifth season. “We’ll see characters struggling to balance their all-consuming work lives with their personal lives. Regardless of how hard they try, it’s a tough needle to thread.”. Case...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Would Monte Take Taylor or Turner to the Final 2?
'Big Brother 24' is mostly all about competitions now, but the final three houseguests do have a big decision to make regarding who they would take with them to the final two.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.02 - Crawl, Walk Run - Press Release
EPISODE 2: CRAWL, WALK, RUN (Available to stream Sunday, September 25th) BRAVO is deployed on a high-stakes mission in Russian controlled territory as Clay battles with his recovery. Written By: Dana Greenblatt & Leanne Koch. Directed By: Jessica Pare.
Chicago Med - Episode 8.03 - Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War - Press Release
"WINNING THE BATTLE, BUT STILL LOSING THE WAR" 10/05/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.03 - Big Day - Press Release
10/04/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
Home Economics - Episode 3.02 - Melatonin 10 Mg Tablets, $14.99 - Press Release
“Melatonin 10 Mg Tablets, $14.99” – Tom begins publicity for his new book as Marina takes on the redesign of Gretchen’s room, which causes a lot of stress at home and in the bedroom. Meanwhile, Sarah, Denise and the kids have to crash at Connor’s house when their apartment floods, much to Lupe’s chagrin, on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release
NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.03 - Stolen Valor - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Stolen Valor” – Tennant and the NCIS team suspect foul play when they investigate a fatal car crash involving a Navy officer who turns out to be an imposter. Also, Whistler finds herself in danger when she goes undercover to learn the truth behind the accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Special Casts David Alan Grier as Fan-Favorite Character (EXCLUSIVE)
David Alan Grier is joining the cast of ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The Tony winner will play Cogsworth in the star-studded production, according to sources. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action/animated hybrid production. The special, to be directed by Hamish Hamilton, will be recorded live and feature never-before-seen musical performances. Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina (“The Masked Singer”). Jon...
