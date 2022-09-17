Read full article on original website
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.02 - Call Me Skeeter Juice - Press Release
SHEILA FACES THE STRUGGLES OF AGING ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. It's time for Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to renew her driver's license, but she refuses to go take the test and Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to figure out why. Meanwhile, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama's moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song to be used in a national commercial, but it ends up becoming a big joke online in the all-new "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-302) (TV-14 D,L)
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.03 - Somebody Up There Likes Ben - Press Release
"SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES BEN" 10/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth.
Big Sky - Episode 3.02 - Woods Are Lovely, Dark And Deep - Press Release
“The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep” – Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled “reformed” realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau’s daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined? Find out on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.02 - Crawl, Walk Run - Press Release
EPISODE 2: CRAWL, WALK, RUN (Available to stream Sunday, September 25th) BRAVO is deployed on a high-stakes mission in Russian controlled territory as Clay battles with his recovery. Written By: Dana Greenblatt & Leanne Koch. Directed By: Jessica Pare.
Chicago Med - Episode 8.03 - Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War - Press Release
"WINNING THE BATTLE, BUT STILL LOSING THE WAR" 10/05/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.03 - Big Day - Press Release
10/04/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
Bob's Burgers - Episode 13.03 - What About Job? - Press Release
LOUISE PLANS FOR HER FUTURE ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. A school assignment about careers sends Louise (Kristen Schaal) spiraling, trying to imagine what her future might hold in the all-new "What About Job?" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1202) (TV-PG L,V)
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 19th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Avenue 5 - Episode 2.2 - What an Unseasonal Delight. Avenue 5 - Episode 2.3 - Is It a Good Dot?. Bad Sisters -...
Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release
NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Chesapeake Shores - Straighten Up and Fly Right - Review
There was a lot happening this episode, both small and big. Jess wants to go into whine business, Carry is looking online for a DNA test and Luke finally found his own apartment. Abby gets a call from the school nurse because Caitlyn keeps finding excuses to go there and much more, let’s dive in.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 2.03 - Coach Classic - Press Release
Episode 203 "Coach Classic" It's the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It's real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone's got an agenda. Evan's desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there's a lot more to Jace's past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex's plans at EPIC.
Loki - Season 2 - Eugene Cordero Upped to Series Regular
Eugene Cordero is being upped to series regular for Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, Deadline has learned. Cordero plays the Time Variance Authority employee “Casey” in Season 1 of the Tom Hiddleston-led series. His TVA character broke out because of his genuine confusion over what is a fish and how he uses infinity stones as paperweights. He’s in the Season 1 finale credits as “Hunter K-5E” instead of Casey.
Welcome to Chippendales - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced
Are you ready for the time of your life? Welcome to Chippendales takes the stage November 22 on Hulu. A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.
Ghosts - Season 4 Promo - BBC
BOO! 👻 A new series of Ghosts is creeping up behind you... 👀. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom Ghosts will be back for a fourth series. When we return for Series 4, Button House is open for business, well, the gatehouse is. Can Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) make a success of the humble B&B or will the interfering ghosts once again scupper their plans? A grown-up comedy from the Horrible Histories team.
Tales of the Walking Dead - La Doña - Review
Tales of the Walking Dead comes to an end with "La Doña" written by Lindsey Villarreal (Resident Evil, The Purge) and directed by Deborah Kampmeier, whose other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, FBI: International, and Clarice. There’s no news on a second season renewal, and I have to say that while I give them credit for doing something different, I’m in no hurry for another season of this. This would have been better as a simple horror anthology – there was absolutely no reason to tie it to The Walking Dead.
La Brea - Episode 2.02 - The Cave - Press Release
10/04/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : While Gavin enlists the help of his grandfather to guide him to his missing wife, Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality. In 1988, Josh and Riley discover they’re being followed by a suspicious man who reveals information about the mystery behind the sinkholes.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.02 - The Painted Man - BTS and Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Painted Man” – As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
