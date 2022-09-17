ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Manufacturing
Politics
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain

More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain. Healthy habits like exercise can eliminate anxiety. North Carolina dentists are reporting more stress-related grinding and jaw pain among their patients. Dentists in North Carolina say they are seeing an uptick in patients with mouth problems stemming from...
HEALTH
NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene

Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health officials sound alarm on West Nile virus in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Public health officials say there is an increased number of cases of the West Nile virus in North Carolina this year. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are four reported human cases of the virus, double the average number of cases at this point in the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC

