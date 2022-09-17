Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina poll: Where does NC stand on abortion, student loan forgiveness and Medicaid?
About 41% of respondents in a Nexstar Media/Emerson College/The Hill Poll of likely voters in North Carolina cited the economy/inflation as the most decisive factor on Nov. 8, and 12% said that abortion was more important (following the threat to democracy, 14%, and just ahead of health care, 11%).
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
WRAL
NC residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production
Chemours, a spin-off of DuPont, is expanding production after letting toxic "forever chemicals" seep into the air, water, and soil. Thousands of North Carolina residents do not have clean drinking water at their homes because of the contamination.
WOKV.com
US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart
US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
WRAL
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
wcti12.com
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
asheville.com
Can’t Vote in Person? Here’s How to Vote by Mail in North Carolina
Written by Ben Sessoms, Carolina Public Press. The midterm elections are coming, and there are a few ways to vote in North Carolina from early voting to casting your ballot on Election Day. But if those don’t work for you, voting by mail is an option. Any registered voter...
North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems have unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations on legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.
thecharlottepost.com
More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain
More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain. Healthy habits like exercise can eliminate anxiety. North Carolina dentists are reporting more stress-related grinding and jaw pain among their patients. Dentists in North Carolina say they are seeing an uptick in patients with mouth problems stemming from...
WRAL
NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene
Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
App mistakenly points mourners to North Carolina in honor of Queen Elizabeth
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Don’t always believe what an app tells you. A technical glitch directed people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II to get in line here in Charlotte. The app made smartphones look pretty dumb. This may shock you, but the queue for the queen is nowhere near the Queen […]
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
kiss951.com
Suitcase Full of Puppies Found Along North Carolina Road
Talk about a sad sight to see. Everyone loves adorable puppies, but this story got me a little sad to hear. Recently, a suitcase full of puppies was found alongside a road in North Carolina and you won’t imagine what this looks like. Fox 46 reports that a good...
4 ‘serious’ West Nile Virus cases reported in NC, including 2 Triangle counties, health officials say
North Carolina health officials say they're seeing reports of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus activity increasing in the state.
WITN
Health officials sound alarm on West Nile virus in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Public health officials say there is an increased number of cases of the West Nile virus in North Carolina this year. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are four reported human cases of the virus, double the average number of cases at this point in the year.
‘Heart Transplant from Daniel’: Pair brings special message to Elton John farewell tour in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fans packed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday night for Sir Elton John’s farewell tour, but two of those fans were on a special mission. By the time John’s American leg of his final tour is complete, Steve Hilfiker and Vanessa Blais will have been to seven shows. They’re […]
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
Comments / 0