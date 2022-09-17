Read full article on original website
Jackie Groenen's agent critical of Man Utd over PSG transfer
Guido Albers has spoken about Jackie Groenen's transfer from Man Utd to PSG.
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
William Saliba explains how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle back in at Arsenal
William Saliba has explained how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle since returning to Arsenal this summer.
Tammy Abraham reveals how leaving Chelsea has helped him grow
Tammy Abraham says leaving Chelsea has made him grow as a player and as a person.
Premier League crisis club of the week: West Ham United
Premier League crisis club of the week: West Ham United.
Memphis Depay reveals why he stayed at Barcelona despite summer offers
Memphis Depay has admitted that he turned down the chance to leave Barcelona in the summer, opting to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
Transfer rumours: Grealish planning for Man City exit; PSG contact Kante
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Jack Grealish, N'Golo Kante, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Jorginho, Goncalo Ramos & more.
Tyrell Malacia reveals which Man Utd legend he based his game on
Tyrell Malacia is impressing at Man Utd this season, and he has named a former Old Trafford star as the player he tried to emulate as a youngster.
Arsenal 2-2 Ajax: Gunners' Champions League progression hangs in balance after first-leg draw
Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Ajax in the first leg of their Women's Champions League Round 2 qualifier at Meadow Park on Tuesday.
Red Bull Salzburg 'expect' Christoph Freund to stay despite Chelsea agreement
Red Bull Salzburg have commented on Chelsea's pursuit of sporting director Christoph Freund.
Arthur starts for Liverpool U21s in Papa John's Trophy loss at Rochdale
Arthur played just under an hour of Liverpool Under-21s' 1-0 defeat to Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday evening.
Who is Ethan Nwaneri? Things to know about Arsenal's record-breaking teenager
A closer look at Ethan Nwaneri after his Premier League debut for Arsenal.
Arsenal vs Ajax - UWCL preview: team news, prediction & how to watch highlights
Preview of Champions League clash between Arsenal and Ajax.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with vacant Brighton job
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked to the Brighton job, according to a new report.
Martin Odegaard 'not doing well' but could still feature for Norway
Norway expect to be able to call upon Martin Odegaard this month despite admitting Arsenal man 'not doing well' with injury.
Liverpool & Real Madrid remain keen on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes
Real Madrid and Liverpool remain interested in Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make Mbappe decision; Chelsea eye Kane swap deal
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erik ten Hag, Romelu Lukaku, Jude Bellingham & more.
