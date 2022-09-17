Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
‘Looked like another Maria:’ Puerto Ricans arriving at Orlando airport describe Fiona aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to struggle after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this week. President Joe Biden already approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and rescuers are still trying to access some areas cut off by damaged roads and bridges from all the flooding.
click orlando
TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave traveling across the Caribbean Sea organized Friday morning into Tropical Depression 9. As of 5 a.m., the weather system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 615 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. [WATCH: Cone, models, satellite in video player above...
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
click orlando
Track the tropics with the FREE News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane App
ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians are always looking for the best way to stay up to date on everything weather-related. News 6 offers pinpoint weather to provide you with the latest breaking weather news, weather resources and hurricane updates. And, they’re free!. Find out below how to download the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for the potential storm
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season and it’s been quiet so far. But some Floridians are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina, an SWFL resident said she isn’t afraid of any storm. “Oh, then we got nothing to worry about....
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis explains how Florida got involved in migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis explained at a news briefing Tuesday how operations at the Florida Panhandle led to him flying dozens of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. The governor, who made headlines after using Florida funds to transport two airplanes of...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a Category 2 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said TD9 is currently “disheveled,” however, weaker wind sheer and warm water should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers...
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
Concerns loom for Southwest Florida families with loved ones in Puerto Rico
Families in southwest Florida are growing concerned as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall over Puerto Rico. Power is out on the island and some cell towers are starting to go down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
🍂 Which fall activity are you?
Thursday, Sept. 22, marks the first day of fall. It doesn’t mean much to us here in Florida, because our temperatures will not be dropping anytime soon and our leaves won’t be changing color either. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
click orlando
Citizens Insurance hits over 1M policies as Florida homeowners turn to last resort
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Barry Gilway, president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp., said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a “roller coaster ride” for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
click orlando
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center
HARTVILLE, Mo. – It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis proposes bill to fight influence of ‘leftist governments’ in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday proposed legislation that would prohibit the purchase of lands near military bases by “China and other countries of concern.”. This proposal, coupled with a recent bill that was passed to target “malign foreign influence in the state of Florida,”...
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, followed by his attorney Merrida Coxwell, right, leaves the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Davis pleaded guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN FORMS, TRACKING NEAR FLORIDA
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED WITH 5 PM ADVISORY BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Will Tropical Depression Seven affect Florida? That’s the question as the National Hurricane Center issues its first tracking map for the system that is likely to become a Tropical Storm over the next few […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0