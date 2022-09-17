ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Track the tropics with the FREE News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane App

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians are always looking for the best way to stay up to date on everything weather-related. News 6 offers pinpoint weather to provide you with the latest breaking weather news, weather resources and hurricane updates. And, they’re free!. Find out below how to download the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for the potential storm

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season and it’s been quiet so far. But some Floridians are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina, an SWFL resident said she isn’t afraid of any storm. “Oh, then we got nothing to worry about....
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a Category 2 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said TD9 is currently “disheveled,” however, weaker wind sheer and warm water should...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Caribbean#Hurricane Hermine#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Storm Fiona#Turks
The Associated Press

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

🍂 Which fall activity are you?

Thursday, Sept. 22, marks the first day of fall. It doesn’t mean much to us here in Florida, because our temperatures will not be dropping anytime soon and our leaves won’t be changing color either. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center

HARTVILLE, Mo. – It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.
HARTVILLE, MO
click orlando

Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, followed by his attorney Merrida Coxwell, right, leaves the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Davis pleaded guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN FORMS, TRACKING NEAR FLORIDA

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED WITH 5 PM ADVISORY BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Will Tropical Depression Seven affect Florida? That’s the question as the National Hurricane Center issues its first tracking map for the system that is likely to become a Tropical Storm over the next few […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy