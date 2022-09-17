Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time.

Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and teachers to refer to other children by their preferred pronouns, and to allow biological males to compete in girls sports. Some school divisions in Virginia even went further by preventing schools from allowing staff and teachers to speak to parents about their child’s claimed gender issues exhibited in school.

The Virginia Department of Education’s new model policy restores parental rights, protects the First Amendment rights of teachers and students, while also providing all students the right to attend school in an environment free from discrimination, harassment, or bullying.

To the school boards in Virginia, such as the one in Loudoun County, you spent last year telling parents that they had to pass radical anti-parent, transgender policies to match the VDOE’s model policy – now you will have to revise those policies based on the law and your own words. So get to work.

For the new model policy, click here .

Ian Prior – Chairman, Fight for Schools