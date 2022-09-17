ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sale Creek, TN

September 20 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013002- 5080 South Terrace- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a person was in the roadway flailing their arms. On scene it was determined there was a crash on South...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WINCHESTER, TN
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee

Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash

On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
One dead in DeKalb Co. motorcycle crash

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rainsville. According to the DeKalb County Coroner, Tom Wilson, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a pickup truck on Carlyle Rd. The coroner said that the driver of the pickup truck was...
RAINSVILLE, AL
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA

Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.
CHARLESTON, TN
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hixson Pike

Soddy Daisy and Hamilton County authorities are investigating a traffic incident that left one person dead. It happened shortly before 10 P.M. last night in the 11200 block of Hixson Pike. Officials received information that a pedestrian had been struck at the scene. Hamilton County EMS personnel arrived and pronounced...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

