River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVAThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Charleston Resident Dismissed From MeetingThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 20 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013002- 5080 South Terrace- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a person was in the roadway flailing their arms. On scene it was determined there was a crash on South...
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
McMinnville neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
WTVCFOX
Birchwood man charged with shooting Collegedale ex-officer's retired K9 with shotgun
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A man from Birchwood in Hamilton County faces animal cruelty charges after police say he shot a neighbor's dog with a shotgun. The neighbor in question is retired Collegedale Police officer, and the canine in question is a retired K9 officer. This incident happened last November,...
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
fox17.com
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
clayconews.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee
Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
Small town's first violent crime in over 6 years
The police chief in Estill Springs is asking for the public's help in the wake of the town's first violent crime — robbery of a store — in over six years. Security video shows the suspect in action.
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
WAFF
One dead in DeKalb Co. motorcycle crash
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rainsville. According to the DeKalb County Coroner, Tom Wilson, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a pickup truck on Carlyle Rd. The coroner said that the driver of the pickup truck was...
MISSING: Fort Payne police searching for missing teen
Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN ASKS TO GIVE BACK THREE PAIR OF STOLEN SHOES IN LIEU OF GETTING ARRESTED
09/14/2022 City units responded to the area of Fourth St. where a manager from French’s shoes and boots was chasing two females down the road way who stole shoes from the store. An officer made contact with one female hiding in the bushes with a bag which contained shoes and identified her as Melissa Kilby.
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA
Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.
WDEF
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hixson Pike
Soddy Daisy and Hamilton County authorities are investigating a traffic incident that left one person dead. It happened shortly before 10 P.M. last night in the 11200 block of Hixson Pike. Officials received information that a pedestrian had been struck at the scene. Hamilton County EMS personnel arrived and pronounced...
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
