Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Meet Kanye West’s Rumored New Love Interest, South African Model Candice Swanepoel
While Kanye West‘s embattled with Gap and adidas, he’s got a new lady in his life. A source close to Entertainment Tonight has revealed that Ye has been cozying up with model Candice Swanepoel. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” the source told ET....
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’
Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Kanye West embraces his four children amid his business dispute with Adidas: 'These future leaders will never back down'
Kanye West on Thursday took to Instagram with a photo in which he was embracing his four children, amid his ongoing business battle with Adidas. In the image, West, 45, was seen with daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, embracing the quartet he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41.
Kanye West's Donda Academy Makes Families Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements
Some parents whose kids are enrolled in Kanye West's Donda Academy claim they're being forced to sign non-disclosure agreements ... but Ye says that's all just hype, this according to a new report. Two families sat down with Rolling Stone and spilled the beans about the non-disclosures, which are apparently...
What's going on at Kanye West's secretive Donda Academy? Eerie quiet at address registered to rap star's $15,000-a-year school - after reports students and parents must sign restrictive NDAs to attend
Kanye West, known for his education-themed album titles, such as The College Dropout and Graduation, has opened his own school in Simi Valley, California. West, 45, is molding the minds of America's youth at the Donda Academy. The school welcomed its first students on August 31. Photos exclusively obtained by...
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time
Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
