ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brenden Aaronson says Yunus Musah's absence at USMNT camp is felt after the in-form Valencia youngster was ruled out of their Japan and Saudi Arabia friendlies in preparation for the World Cup

Yunus Musah's absence from USMNT camp has been called 'a shame' by teammate Brenden Aaronson, as the midfielder was forced to pull out of the team's friendlies vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia due to a left groin issue. Musah is a projected starter for this fall's World Cup and has...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy