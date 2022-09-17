Read full article on original website
spotonidaho.com
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday's fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was ...
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
One person dies after car jack slips, falls on them in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has died after working on their car when a jack fell on them, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed with KHQ on scene. The incident happened near North Main and East Pittsburg. SPD said they don't think anything criminal happened and the Spokane County Medical...
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing...
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19...
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
Investigation into Chewelah Police Chief concludes
A four-month investigation into alleged misconduct by the Chewelah Police Chief, Ryan Pankey, has concluded. Pankey and his attorneys how have a chance to respond before the investigation goes public.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
spotonidaho.com
Driver in Hayden hits several cars, including one with family of four inside, arrested for (Video)
A driver in Hayden hit several cars in the Lancaster Market parking lot and was arrested for aggravated assault. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and personnel from Northern Lakes Fire arrived to reports of an unknown injury accident at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Highway 95. Reports said a vehicle struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot of ...
Man who led police on multi-state chase, opened fire in Post Falls sentenced to 30 years
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night. The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving. A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash. Deputies said she...
ncwlife.com
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
spotonidaho.com
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year (Video)
Organizers said 2022 was a record-breaking year for fair attendance, carnival and food sales.
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
