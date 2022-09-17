ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday's fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was ...
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division

SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing...
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Andrew Sorensen
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms

COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
Driver in Hayden hits several cars, including one with family of four inside, arrested for (Video)

A driver in Hayden hit several cars in the Lancaster Market parking lot and was arrested for aggravated assault. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and personnel from Northern Lakes Fire arrived to reports of an unknown injury accident at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Highway 95. Reports said a vehicle struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot of ...
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year (Video)

Organizers said 2022 was a record-breaking year for fair attendance, carnival and food sales. 'It seriously does work:' Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start "block watches" (Video) 02:44. Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday's fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane (Video) 02:44. 02:44. 02:44. 02:44. 02:43. 00:11. 20:50. 15:14. 09:23.
