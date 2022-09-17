COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.

