49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
Kyle Shanahan's handling of 49ers QB Trey Lance finally blew up in his face
The Niners' usage of Lance was far from normal, even among the NFL's new crop of running quarterbacks.
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
49ers reportedly given 'no real thought' to benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not on the cusp of benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo, according to an NFL Network report.
Why Jimmy G will earn $350K after huge 49ers win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter Sunday, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Tom Brady says he got 'too overly emotional' in Saints game that saw him break a tablet and yell at his teammates
Tom Brady wasn't at his best on Sunday against the Saints. Even though his Buccaneers got the win, Brady isn't happy with how he carried himself.
49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-California: Golden Bears side
So close, and yet, so far. That had to be the feeling for California after it came so agonizingly close to sending its game against Notre Dame into overtime. If that last pass had bounced in one or two different directions from where it did, we might be talking about an 0-3 Irish start. Instead, the Bears will head back to Berkeley wondering what could have been in a 24-17 loss.
