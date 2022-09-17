ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday

Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G will earn $350K after huge 49ers win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter Sunday, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
NBC Sports

49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-California: Golden Bears side

So close, and yet, so far. That had to be the feeling for California after it came so agonizingly close to sending its game against Notre Dame into overtime. If that last pass had bounced in one or two different directions from where it did, we might be talking about an 0-3 Irish start. Instead, the Bears will head back to Berkeley wondering what could have been in a 24-17 loss.
BERKELEY, CA

