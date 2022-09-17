So close, and yet, so far. That had to be the feeling for California after it came so agonizingly close to sending its game against Notre Dame into overtime. If that last pass had bounced in one or two different directions from where it did, we might be talking about an 0-3 Irish start. Instead, the Bears will head back to Berkeley wondering what could have been in a 24-17 loss.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO