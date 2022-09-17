ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament pairings set

GAYLESVILLE – Seeding for Saturday’s Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament at Gaylesville has been set. Spring Garden has been tabbed the top seed and will play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Sand Rock, the second seed, takes on No. 3 Cherokee County at 10 a.m.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Lady Warriors win silver bracket at Donoho Volleyball Classic

ANNISTON – Cherokee County went 3-2 to win the silver bracket in the Donoho Volleyball Classic on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Ranburne in pool play, then beat Westminster of Oak Mountain in the silver bracket semifinals and Faith Christian in the bracket final. Macy Lea accumulated 81 assists,...
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Spring Garden, AL
City
New Hope, AL
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
Cedar Bluff, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Calhoun Journal

Cream Rises in Oxford’s SKCC

Oxford, AL – Cole-Wigington, Montenegro-Bussey emerge from a crowded leaderboard to hold top two spots heading into Championship Sunday. SKCC LEADERBOARDTy Cole-Gary Wigington-32 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey-31 Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty-28 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore-28 Jackson King-Freeman Fite-27 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha-27 Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells-27.
OXFORD, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic

Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Mr. Gertheran Jerry Deberry

Graveside services will be 2 PM Wednesday September 21st at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Rev. Roy Thomas officiating. Pallbearers will include Jimmy Deberry, Dakota Deberry, Jeremy Berryhill, Logan McDaniel, Frankie Wood and Shannon Thrasher. Survivors include son, Jason Deberry; daughters, Tammy Smith and Deanna Deberry; brother, Jimmy Deberry; three grandchildren,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sinks#American Football#Highschoolsports#Decatur Heritage#Tigers
weisradio.com

Lakeview Congregational Holiness Church / Homecoming and Revival

Lakeview Congregational Holiness Church in Cedar Bluff will celebrate Homecoming this Sunday (September 25th) starting at 10:30am; there will be special singing by Joyful Sounds. The church will be hosting Revival September 26th – 30th with Rev. Ronald Cook; services start at 6:00 each evening.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
thecitymenus.com

Tanner Acquires West Georgia Ambulance

Tanner Health System has completed its purchase of West Georgia Ambulance, ensuring emergency medical care remains headquartered in Carroll County. Established in 1977 by Steve Adams, West Georgia Ambulance employs more than 60 people, including 27 full-time paramedics and 20 full-time emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Other staff work in support services, including fleet maintenance and billing. The company also employs several part-time paramedics and EMTs.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
weisradio.com

Etowah County Accident Injures Two

Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

47-year-old Collinsville man killed in accident

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old man was killed in a single-tractor trailer accident in Cherokee County early Friday morning September 16, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, of Collinsville, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his truck overturned, according to trooper....
COLLINSVILLE, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Cherokee County, AL

Welcome! Sometimes it just isn’t enough to hear the word. You may not realize what new and exciting things are in store when you arrive in Cherokee County, located in NE Alabama. We don’t hold back. But rather offer more and more interesting things to do, places to see, mountains to climb, and for your pleasure, Weiss Lake. Come visit!
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County

Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Man Falls to His Death Saturday at High Falls Park in DeKalb County

A 70-year-old man fell to his death at High Falls Park in Grove Oak over the weekend. According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson – the man fell from a 40 to 60 foot ledge Saturday afternoon. Rescue crews worked for hours to retrieve the body from the water. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is still working to notify family members – and has yet to release the name of the individual.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy