westernkansasnews.com
Lady Broncbusters looking for major rebound in ranked matchup
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – After a disappointing matchup Saturday night in Conestoga Arena, the Broncbuster Volleyball team is looking for a big opportunity tonight. On Saturday, Garden City was looking to pick up its 9th win at home before Colby put the brakes on the Broncbusters. The Trojans...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
Oklahoma State transfer forward Russell Harrison denied waiver by NCAA, per report
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the transfer additions for Oklahoma State basketball will not play for the Cowboys this season. Former Louisiana Monroe forward Russell Harrison was denied a waiver by the NCAA, which determined he had exhausted his eligibility, according to a report from Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing.
K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Five things to know about Big 12 opener
Everything you need to know about Kansas State’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Challenged the Big Guys, and They Responded With a Dominant Performance
Brent Venables said the offensive and defensive lines were pressed last week for one simple reason: "You got to practice tough to play tough." The results were stunning.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Has 'No Idea What He's Doing' But Made Winning Plays vs. Huskers
Kanak, a freshman from Hays, KS, led the Sooners with 10 tackles and also delivered a key takeaway after being forced into emergency duty against Nebraska.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
Stillwater Police: Missing 23-year-old found safe
Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13. However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
KOCO
Oklahoma hospitals impacted after false alert of active shooter at high school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals were impacted after a false alert of an active shooter at a high school. KOCO 5 got an inside look at just how fast hospitals prepared to take in shooting victims. Local hospitals started pulling resources as soon as they were alerted. Now, we...
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
