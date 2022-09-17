ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
westernkansasnews.com

Lady Broncbusters looking for major rebound in ranked matchup

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – After a disappointing matchup Saturday night in Conestoga Arena, the Broncbuster Volleyball team is looking for a big opportunity tonight. On Saturday, Garden City was looking to pick up its 9th win at home before Colby put the brakes on the Broncbusters. The Trojans...
GARDEN CITY, KS
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Kansas Football
Scott City, KS
Sports
City
Scott City, KS
City
Plainville, KS
City
Alva, OK
City
Hays, KS
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
KRMG

Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Stillwater Police: Missing 23-year-old found safe

Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13. However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.
STILLWATER, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy