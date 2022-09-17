ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams owns NYCHA: The good news in the leadership turnover at the public housing authority

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Greg Russ was appointed chair and CEO of NYCHA on Aug. 12, 2019, as the nation’s largest public housing authority tried to dig out of a scandal about covering up lead paint inspections. He is now gone from the second of those jobs as the same authority tries to explain its horribly confusing communications surrounding an apparent false alarm about arsenic in one development’s water. Executive vice president Lisa Bova-Hiatt is now interim CEO, with a national search underway to find a new permanent boss.

The more important thing is that the real boss — the guy behind the big desk in City Hall — remains consistently committed to a true renewal of living conditions in the 277 developments where some 400,000 New Yorkers live. And not just committed, but prepared to be held personally accountable.

Mayor Adams says the right things, promising “transformational changes.” The open question is whether the infamous bureaucracy now under a federal monitor has the stomach and the competence to do what’s necessary.

NYCHA must aggressively use the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration program, in New York branded Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT), to put private people and money to work delivering more new roofs, stairwells, entry doors, kitchens, bathrooms, boilers and playgrounds, while guarding against evictions. As Adams announced Friday , the city renovated more than 5,900 apartments under PACT in the last fiscal year. The work must accelerate, even as opponents spread baseless fears that it abrogates tenants’ rights.

More significantly, the city must make full use of the Public Housing Preservation Trust that Albany approved in June . That can unlock billions of dollars in capital and enable more efficient management of many more developments — provided Adams and new NYCHA leaders convince residents to opt in and then manage the tricky transition adeptly.

Every New Yorker who lives in public housing deserves a future without broken elevators and boilers and entry doors, lead paint, leaky roofs, stinky garbage and rodents running amok. The burden is on the new NYCHA leadership — and our mayor — to deliver.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 2

John Hoo
3d ago

Hard working but inefficient ! Their management is a dumping ground of inefficient Political hacks ! Wasting millions of dollars every year !

Reply
3
Bobby K
3d ago

I worked for NYCHA for 27 years; hardworking staff but incompetent corrupt management

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling

NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

Don’t restrict restrictive housing: Council bill to ban solitary needs work

Many circumstances on Rikers Island could be deemed inhumane or immoral, but only one practice has been explicitly termed torture by the United Nations: prolonged solitary confinement. Its horrors were seared into New Yorkers’ consciousness by the ordeal of Kalief Browder, who took his own life after having spent nearly two years in solitary awaiting trial. A City Council bill to ban solitary ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

About the yeshivas: City Hall still owes New Yorkers records from the last time ultra-Orthodox yeshivas were investigated

The dust is still settling from the state Board of Regents’ approval of new regulations that might help deliver the basic education in math, English, science and social studies to tens of thousands of children in some ultra-Orthodox yeshivas who for years have been denied the substantially equivalent education state law promises them. Whether those rules make an actual difference in kids’ ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC would have to give out free food during water outages in public housing under new bill

A new bill in the state Legislature would require NYCHA to provide residents with free food if their drinking water gets cut off — in response to this month’s arsenic scare at a Manhattan public housing complex. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, would mandate that public housing authorities in New York give their residents three free ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx couple deals with chronic flooding in NYCHA home

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx woman who has a partner living with disabilities is tired of cleaning up the mess in their apartment. A reoccurring leak is flooding their apartment and is now impacting the lobby. Wanda Escobar says almost everyday since Aug. 24, her kitchen floor has been flooded due to a leak […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Linus Realestate#Housing Developments#Nycha#New Yorkers
NY1

Council members push to ban 24-hour shifts for home health aides

Home health aides and their advocates are pushing the City Council to pass legislation that would restrict their hours — a move that is facing pushback from the union that represents them. The bill, sponsored by Councilman Chris Marte, who represents Lower Manhattan, would limit a home care aide’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Evictions slowly ramp up after COVID-19

“CANCEL THE RENT!” So said the graffiti and bedsheet signs hung all over New York City and state during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people who were already struggling to make ends meet suddenly found themselves out of work and unable to pay their rent. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily News

Asylum seeker kills self in NYC shelter amid deepening migrant crisis: Mayor Adams

An asylum seeker killed herself in a New York City homeless shelter over the weekend, Mayor Adams said Monday, as his administration continues to scramble to address a crisis in the shelter system driven by an influx of Latin American migrants in recent months. The migrant took her own life Sunday, Adams told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn. Adams said he couldn’t ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far

I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Adams wants to reassess New York’s right to shelter. Can he?

For decades, New York has had a right to shelter, meaning that anyone who does not have a roof over their head can get one through the city-run homeless shelter system. That right has been tested in recent weeks by a new challenge: an influx of thousands of Central and South American asylum-seekers who have arrived in the city with no places to live, no jobs, and hardly any possessions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f---ing Brooklyn’

ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house. “I like it so much better here,” LaBella says in the clip after showing off the front yard of the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections

Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy