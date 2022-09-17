ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defend the document: A Constitution Day imperative

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Whether you know it or not, today is Constitution Day, commemorating Sept. 17, 1787, when the delegates at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the proposed blueprint of the United States’ federal government and sent it off to the 13 former colonies to be ratified.

Unlike the Fourth of July, which celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in the same building in 1776, this is not a paid day off from work. There are no fireworks or parades. But of the two parchment documents now on display at the National Archives, the Constitution is actually the far more important secular relic.

As all American children should be learning in civic classes, from the Constitution grows the two levels and the three branches of government, artfully balancing one another. The Constitution touches everything from abortion to guns to contracts to taxes to treaties. It explains how Congress and the president are elected (and impeached and tried). Free speech, a free press, government not interfering with religion and religion not interfering with government, the rights of the accused — it all goes back to the Constitution.

America’s greatest document is not perfect — 27 amendments are proof of that — but it’s pretty damn good, and it’s ours.

