Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight
Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
Man Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Fort Worth Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated the crash happened just after midnight when a bicycle rider was hit by a vehicle near [..]
texashsfootball.com
Deadly Shooting Prevented at High School Football Game
A tragedy was avoided at a Texas High School football game last Friday. Two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody after authorities were tipped off to a “potentially imminent threat.” The crowded event at Everman High School Homecoming game could have easily been yet another deadly mass shooting in our state. Over 3,000 people were on hand to watch the Bulldogs take on the Joshua Owls.
985thesportshub.com
Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny invited a Uvalde survivor to his concert in North Texas. He also helped buy her a new home
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bad Bunny did some good for a survivor of the Uvalde shooting. The rapper/singer invited Mayah Zamora, 10, to his sold-out show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 9. Not only did Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, bring Zamora and her family...
fox4news.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who hit a bicycle rider overnight and kept going. The victim was hit just after midnight Monday near Lancaster Avenue and an entrance ramp to the South Freeway. The man riding the bicycle was critically injured and taken...
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was attempting to cross New York Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Expedition traveling southbound. Police said the pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk at the time. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Sept. 18. The driver of the Expedition stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said. The driver will not face any criminal charges in connection with the incident.
Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. to remain in custody until trial
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A federal judge has denied a request from Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. for his release while he awaits trial on charges of tampering with IV bags. The decision comes as surveillance video the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas used to tie Dr. Ortiz to the tainted bags was shown in court. Those bags allegedly caused complications in nearly a dozen patients… as well as the death of one of Ortiz's colleague's, anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar. Recorded on Aug. 4, at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas, Ortiz is shown on the video holding an...
fox4news.com
UT Southwestern Medical Center opens in southern Dallas County to help nearby residents
DALLAS - People got to check out a new game changing medical center in southern Dallas this weekend, as the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Red Bird opened up. "Many of our residents from the south side of town, they have to go 30-40 minutes away, and now they put that within 10-15 minutes away," said Keith Binson, with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. "You can come from the southside of Dallas, you can come from Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lancaster."
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
Video Shows the Moment a Car Rear-Ends a Truck on Dallas North Tollway
If driving in Dallas-Fort Worth makes you a nervous wreck, you probably don’t want to watch this. Or maybe you do, if for nothing more than to justify your anxiety. A first-person video shared on Twitter shows a car speeding down The Dallas North Tollway, flying past cars along the way while the driver and passenger jam out to some tunes. The incredibly distracted (and most likely intoxicated driver) eventually rear-ends a pickup truck.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue
Jeremey Wilson, 17, was arrested for this offense and charged with Capital Murder. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Loeb, by email at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com or by phone/text at 214-790-1836 if you have information. The person on the right in...
fox4news.com
Threat reported at North Texas high school football game leads to arrests; AR-15 pistol recovered
EVERMAN, Texas - Two days after authorities arrested two people in relation to a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game Friday night, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office still has not released the names of the two people arrested. Many who were at the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize
A North Richland Hills resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s this week. The ticket was purchased at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills. This was the third of four top prizes...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCAIN, COLLIN BAXTER; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: SITE...
fox4news.com
Man shot by security officer at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - A security officer shot an armed man at a convenience store in Old East Dallas. It happened just before midnight Sunday at the 7-Eleven store on Lemmon Avenue and North Central Expressway. Police said the security officer was escorting the armed man out of the store when that...
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
TripAdvisor Blog
AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown Rooms Pictures & Reviews (TX)
.. at the sleek, modern, but comfortable atmosphere. The room was very nice! Our only concern was parking. Our truck did... I thought we were past having to ask for your room to be made up. And in any case, when I checked in, no one mentioned that you... ......
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two teenagers were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game.
