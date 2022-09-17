Recap and highlights: First-year Cougars Daiyan Henley, Cameron Ward impress as WSU rolls Colorado State 38-7

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
'We're not getting any younger': Members of 1972 Washington State football team plan to reunite Saturday at Oregon game
MOSCOW, Idaho – Bringing a storied team back to campus is hardly new. Schools do it all the time. Perhaps a truer reflection of the bonds formed long ago in games, practices, in locker rooms and on road trips occurs when former teammates informally reach out and tell each other, “It has been too long. Do you want to get together and go to a game?”
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs
Coming off its earliest bye week since the 2012 season, the Eastern Washington football team had plenty of time to process its 56-point loss to Oregon 10 days ago. It’s not a game Seth Carnahan wanted to relive. “It sucked,” the EWU junior offensive tackle said Tuesday. “None of...
Comments / 0