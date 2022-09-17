Proclaim your love of Batman & get a discount at Keith’s Comics in Dallas on Saturday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love Batman? Well, your love of Batman could score you huge savings in Dallas.

Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Batman Day and in celebration of the caped crusader, Keith’s Comics is giving discounted prices to Batman fans.

Here’s what you need to know

On Saturday, if you proclaim your love for all things Batman at any of the three Keith’s Comics locations in Dallas County, you will get 33% comics, books, vintage comics and merch.

The discount is only limited to stock on the floor and in-store purchases only. It is also only good for one item only.

Fun Fact: Keith Comics opened in the year 1989, the year the first Michael Keaton Batman movie was released.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here .

Photo courtesy Keith’s Comics

