ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Proclaim your love of Batman & get a discount at Keith’s Comics in Dallas on Saturday

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLMPV_0hzDWo7A00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love Batman? Well, your love of Batman could score you huge savings in Dallas.

Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Batman Day and in celebration of the caped crusader, Keith’s Comics is giving discounted prices to Batman fans.

Here’s what you need to know

On Saturday, if you proclaim your love for all things Batman at any of the three Keith’s Comics locations in Dallas County, you will get 33% comics, books, vintage comics and merch.

The discount is only limited to stock on the floor and in-store purchases only. It is also only good for one item only.

Fun Fact: Keith Comics opened in the year 1989, the year the first Michael Keaton Batman movie was released.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqyJr_0hzDWo7A00
Photo courtesy Keith’s Comics

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas County, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Keaton
KDAF

Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households, or around 85 million homes, own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
familyeguide.com

Balloon Festival Plano

The major draw for this Balloon Festival will be the 30 magnificent, colorful, hot air balloons. Fun for all ages, are the Special Shapes that attend each year. Balloons are in the park Thursday at 6:00PM, Friday at 6:00PM, Saturday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM, and Sunday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM (*weather permitting).
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Love#Keith S Comics#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy