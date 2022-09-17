Read full article on original website
Related
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Texas is one of the worst states to work in America, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for a new place to work, you may want to think twice about accepting that job offer in Texas. With many people relocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, a multitude of them flocked to the Lone Star State with hopes of starting anew. Despite this, a new report says Texas is one of the worst states for the American worker, ranking 48th out of 52 (including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico).
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
TEXAS (KETK) – A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burgers chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas. “To determine the favorite burger chains, TOP Data used a combination of GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains mixed with a survey of 1,000 Americans,” the study said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Top pasta food trucks & carts in Texas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They see me rolling and kneading, got the water boiling because we cooking pasta, oh yeah we cooking pasta!. Woohoo, it’s time to hit the road or find the nearest food truck parking lot in such of some of the best pasta outside of a restaurant you can find and the great thing is we found a report of the best pasta food truck and carts in the great state of Texas.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
New Sony holiday movie to tell the story of North Texas mother & son, ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress set to star in lead role
A new Sony holiday movie will feature the real-life story of a North Texas mother and son who never lost their faith despite becoming homeless.
RELATED PEOPLE
These Texas cities were named some of the geekiest cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you like Star Wars or Star Trek, Marvel or DC, we can all agree there has never been a better time to be a geek. With a majority of people embracing properties that were once deemed too “geeky” to openly enjoy, it is now cool and popular to be a geek.
Texas is the second most diverse state in America, new study says
The Lone Star State is being lauded for its diversity, with a new report from WalletHub calling it the second most diverse state in the nation.
Study ranks best, worst states for teachers: Where does Texas rank?
DALLAS (KDAF) — With many places across the country facing teacher shortages, there is a big demand for high-quality teachers. Some teachers, though, cite shortages in part because many teachers across the nation are being overworked and underpaid, forcing them to leave districts because of burnout. Along with this...
2 Texas cities among most polite in the country, survey says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — How ironic is it that the “City of Brotherly Love” has topped the list of rudest cities? Even a city in the Volunteer State made the top three. A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked more than 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of 1 to 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Texas-founded restaurant chains among America’s favorite eats, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat you and the family more than likely have a go-to chain restaurant for drive-thru and sit-down situations. Whenever a decision is tough to be made, go with the usual spots. Chain restaurants are a staple around America and the world, and the great state of Texas has produced some of the very best chains in the U.S.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
Check out these Texas wineries among the top 15 in the US, according to a report
Kick your feet up, sit back and relax with a glass of wine in hand at one of the best wineries in the United States.
‘Puss caterpillars’: What are they and how dangerous are they?
(WFLA/NEXSTAR) — They may look cute and cuddly but they’ve also been described as one of the most venomous creatures in the U.S. Ever heard of “puss caterpillars”?. Many Central Florida residents are currently experiencing the return of the inch-long crawlers typically found on oak and elm trees. The caterpillars (also known as “asps”) are covered in furry-looking hair — which hide “extremely” toxic spines that stick to your skin, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas restaurant ranked among 15 best gluten-free restaurants in the US: Report
Going gluten-free is a diet choice for some, however, others aren't so lucky to be able to choose their diet. Tuesday, September 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day!
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
Report: North Texas saw 5th highest rise in inflation in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — With gas prices in the U.S. falling, people across the nation are seeing some relief from inflation. However, prices are still higher, affecting millions of people’s wallets in some places more than others. WalletHub has recently commissioned a report looking at which metropolitan areas in...
LIST: 9/11 anniversary events happening in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the tragedy that occurred when two planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. North Texas does not forget what happened on that tragic day and there will be multiple events around the metroplex remembering that day. Here are some of those events:
CW33
Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0