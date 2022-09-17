ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Texas is one of the worst states to work in America, study says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for a new place to work, you may want to think twice about accepting that job offer in Texas. With many people relocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, a multitude of them flocked to the Lone Star State with hopes of starting anew. Despite this, a new report says Texas is one of the worst states for the American worker, ranking 48th out of 52 (including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico).
Top pasta food trucks & carts in Texas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — They see me rolling and kneading, got the water boiling because we cooking pasta, oh yeah we cooking pasta!. Woohoo, it’s time to hit the road or find the nearest food truck parking lot in such of some of the best pasta outside of a restaurant you can find and the great thing is we found a report of the best pasta food truck and carts in the great state of Texas.
Study ranks best, worst states for teachers: Where does Texas rank?

DALLAS (KDAF) — With many places across the country facing teacher shortages, there is a big demand for high-quality teachers. Some teachers, though, cite shortages in part because many teachers across the nation are being overworked and underpaid, forcing them to leave districts because of burnout. Along with this...
2 Texas cities among most polite in the country, survey says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — How ironic is it that the “City of Brotherly Love” has topped the list of rudest cities? Even a city in the Volunteer State made the top three. A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked more than 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of 1 to 10.
3 Texas-founded restaurant chains among America's favorite eats, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat you and the family more than likely have a go-to chain restaurant for drive-thru and sit-down situations. Whenever a decision is tough to be made, go with the usual spots. Chain restaurants are a staple around America and the world, and the great state of Texas has produced some of the very best chains in the U.S.
'Puss caterpillars': What are they and how dangerous are they?

(WFLA/NEXSTAR) — They may look cute and cuddly but they’ve also been described as one of the most venomous creatures in the U.S. Ever heard of “puss caterpillars”?. Many Central Florida residents are currently experiencing the return of the inch-long crawlers typically found on oak and elm trees. The caterpillars (also known as “asps”) are covered in furry-looking hair — which hide “extremely” toxic spines that stick to your skin, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
Report: North Texas saw 5th highest rise in inflation in the nation

DALLAS (KDAF) — With gas prices in the U.S. falling, people across the nation are seeing some relief from inflation. However, prices are still higher, affecting millions of people’s wallets in some places more than others. WalletHub has recently commissioned a report looking at which metropolitan areas in...
LIST: 9/11 anniversary events happening in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the tragedy that occurred when two planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. North Texas does not forget what happened on that tragic day and there will be multiple events around the metroplex remembering that day. Here are some of those events:
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

