Charlotte, NC

Charlotte International Arts Festival Has Begun: Here’s What To Know

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Europa Press News / Getty


Over 200 attractions have arrived in the Charlotte region as a result of the Charlotte International Arts Festival, which began on Friday.

Blumenthal Performing Arts is hosting the celebration, which will feature visual and performing arts from some of the most creative minds in the Carolinas and around the world.

You can stumble upon a little piece of art while strolling between the Knight Theater and the Belk Theater as part of the Tiny Pieces of Art treasure hunt. Along the pathway are little rocks and stones that have hand-painted artwork.

The festival will also feature live performances all weekend long, numerous innovative inventions, and discussions with thought leaders.

