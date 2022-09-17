ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert 'turns on the jets' in 52-27 comeback win over Tustin

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Palm Desert High School football team fell behind early on the road on Friday, but it didn’t take long to snap out of the rare deficit in a 52-27 win over Tustin.

Aztecs running back Demetri Chester ran for 200 yards in the win, which moves Palm Desert to 4-1 entering a bye week before starting Desert Empire League play. The Aztecs are aiming for their sixth consecutive league title.

Palm Desert nearly entered the bye week with a loss. The Tillers (0-5) jumped out to a 13-3 lead and seemed to have the momentum before the Aztecs suddenly seemed to flip a switch.

“We started kind of slow,” Palm Desert head coach Shane McComb said. “Then we turned the jets on and that was that.”

The Aztecs rolled up more than 600 yards of total offense and controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for the final three quarters.

Quarterback Brady Clemmer ran for three touchdowns and connected with Cameron Theiss on a pass for another. Daniel Yi returned an interception for a touchdown.

Backup running back Stetson Stansberry scored in the final moments as Palm Desert outscored Tustin 28-7 in the second half.

Palm Desert opens the DEL in two weeks on the road against La Quinta in the Flag Game rivalry.

“We get a week off and then we should be back firing,” McComb said. “We should have everyone available for that game.”

Andrew John covers sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.

