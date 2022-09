Your Michigan Wolverines are 3-0 to start the season. After an annihilation of the UConn Huskies, the non-conference games are now complete. A shutout that we all hoped and prayed for was the cherry on top, especially going into Big Ten Play next week. 59-0, this game was nearly flawless, on both offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO