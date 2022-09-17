Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
One Dazzling Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Six
An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
theeastsiderla.com
Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is a hit at East LA parade
East Los Angeles -- Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd gathered Sunday morning for the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade. The legendary pitcher served as grand marshal of the parade, which returned following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Long Beach’s Beach Streets Returns – Open Thread
Long Beach’s popular Beach Streets is back! Last Saturday, tens of thousands of people – on bike, foot, skate, scooter – took to a temporarily car-free route about four miles long. Beach Streets festivals have been on hold since the COVID pandemic started; the previous one took...
USC Trojans lead all of college football in turnover margin
In a remarkable turnaround from a year ago, the USC Trojans are not beating themselves. Through three games USC has not turned the ball over once, while forcing 10 turnovers - a margin that currently leads the country. The turnover margin is a huge reason the Trojans are 3-0. And it all ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
Class of 2023 Forward Brandon Williams Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
Mick Cronin and the Bruins picked up their second commitment of the cycle on Monday, adding the top recruit out of New York.
lbbusinessjournal.com
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
Port of Long Beach continues Community Grants Program with $2.7M awarded last year
More than a decade after it first launched, the Port of Long Beach’s Community Grants Program continues to combat the port’s environmental impacts. The post Port of Long Beach continues Community Grants Program with $2.7M awarded last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home
Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Check out the studios of more than 60 local artists in October with Long Beach Open Studio Tours
Local artists are throwing open their doors to the public, allowing a rare and intimate look at their creative spaces on weekends through the month of October. The post Check out the studios of more than 60 local artists in October with Long Beach Open Studio Tours appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
foodgressing.com
Best Fried Chicken in Buena Park California
The taste of a crispy fried exterior with that juicy, tender center is a marriage of flavor that keeps people coming back for more. This list of the top 10 best fried chicken in Buena Park CA will truly delight your taste buds. Pelicana Chicken. With over 50 variations of...
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Wu-Tang Clan & NAS live in concert!
Hip-hop superstars Wu-Tang Clan and NAS are headed to Southern California in a couple of weeks with their “New York State Of Mind” tour, featuring special guest Busta Rhymes. They’ve got shows at the Hollywood Bowl and at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished some tickets for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Text 4EVA to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Wu-Tang Clan and NAS with special guest Busta Rhymes live in concert. The winner gets to pick which show to attend: FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on Friday, September 30, or at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, October 4th. Message and data rates apply. aWith stars this big it’s going to be a night of hip-hop and rap to remember. Good luck!
Coaches Poll: USC moves up, Pac-12 has 4 teams in latest college football rankings
The coaches continue to be impressed by what Lincoln Riley is building at USC. After Saturday's 45-17 win over Fresno State, the USC Trojans climbed another spot in the weekly Coaches Poll Top 25, moving to No. 7 in the country. In addition to USC, several Pac-12 teams also saw significant movement ...
Comments / 0