Long Beach, CA

The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Six

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Long Beach’s Beach Streets Returns – Open Thread

Long Beach’s popular Beach Streets is back! Last Saturday, tens of thousands of people – on bike, foot, skate, scooter – took to a temporarily car-free route about four miles long. Beach Streets festivals have been on hold since the COVID pandemic started; the previous one took...
LONG BEACH, CA
lbbusinessjournal.com

Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1

Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
LONG BEACH, CA
KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home

Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
foodgressing.com

Best Fried Chicken in Buena Park California

The taste of a crispy fried exterior with that juicy, tender center is a marriage of flavor that keeps people coming back for more. This list of the top 10 best fried chicken in Buena Park CA will truly delight your taste buds. Pelicana Chicken. With over 50 variations of...
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Wu-Tang Clan & NAS live in concert!

Hip-hop superstars Wu-Tang Clan and NAS are headed to Southern California in a couple of weeks with their “New York State Of Mind” tour, featuring special guest Busta Rhymes. They’ve got shows at the Hollywood Bowl and at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished some tickets for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Text 4EVA to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Wu-Tang Clan and NAS with special guest Busta Rhymes live in concert. The winner gets to pick which show to attend: FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on Friday, September 30, or at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, October 4th. Message and data rates apply. aWith stars this big it’s going to be a night of hip-hop and rap to remember. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA

