ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

St. Joseph High School alumni marks 52nd reunion

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

DOVER ― The St. Joseph High School Alumni held their 52nd annual reunion on Aug. 20 at St Joseph Social Hall.

Since the Class of 1970 could not be honored on their 50th anniversary due to COVID-19, they were honored that night. They were well represented with class members present.

The Class of 1970 was the last class to graduate from Dover St. Joseph High School. In the fall of 1970, Dover St. Joseph High combined with Dennison St. Mary's and became Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Pixie Furbee, Community Hospice director, and Pat Antonelli, Class of 1966, pinned all veterans present. Those honored were Eugene Martinelli, Larry Russ, Pat Antonelli, James Mecchan, Tom Bearducci, Ken Aken, Anthony (Bud) Mason, Vince Kyle, Andy Loibi, Richard Barnhart, David Vaughan, Chuck Davis and Father Jimmy Hatfield. They were presented a lapel pin, flag, certificate of service and a letter from Ohio state Sen. Jay Hottinger.

Father Hatfield gave the invocation. John Chon (Class of 1962) was master of ceremony. Mary Lou Kuemerle Miller (Class of 1962) read the names of the deceased alumni since the last reunion in 2019. Andrea White (Class of 1965) displayed memorabilia of St. Joseph High School.

The Sisters of Divine Providence, who taught at Dover St. Joseph until the closing, are building a new facility for elderly nuns. It is under construction and will be called The Commons at Providence Heights. It is being built beside the Motherhouse in Allison Park. The group decided to collect money in order to name a healthcare room from "The Dover St. Joseph High School Alumni."

Any alumni may donate to the fund. If you are interested in doing so, contact Mary Lou Kemerle Miller at 330-343-1796.

The evening was spent reminiscing and talking to other graduates.

The next reunion will be Aug. 19, 2023, at the St. Joseph Parish Hall. The committee for the reunion was Mary Lou Kuemerie Miller, Class of 1962; Carolyn Bongini Van Alstyne, Class of 1962; and Jo Ann Bearducci Saffell, Class of 1952.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
BELLVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Mason, OH
City
Dover, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
Dover, OH
Education
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
wqkt.com

Orrville BOE still considering what to do with barred teacher

The Orrville City School District is still considering the future of a teacher who has been barred from the classroom since February, due to allegations that he had inappropriate contact with some female students. The matter was discussed at the board of education’s most recent meeting, where several community members spoke out in support of the teacher, who remains on paid administrative leave. The board also read a statement at the meeting regarding the findings of an independent investigation, which stated the teacher did in fact sexually harass two students. At this point, the teacher has not been charged with a crime, while the board has yet to act on the investigation’s findings, as members say they are still reviewing all of their options.
ORRVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Nuns#Catholic High School#Mary Lou#Highschool#St Joseph High School#Community Hospice
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
GLEN DALE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
akronlife.com

Explore Wayne County at these stops.

Sit down for breakfast, lunch and dinner and satisfy your cravings for scrumptious bakery items made fresh including signature sourdough bread ($5) and decadent cinnamon rolls ($2.25). Try the chicken Marsala ($16) with mushrooms and peas in a Marsala wine cream sauce on fettuccine. Those who are thirsty for more can buy one of 40 options of to-go wines. And if you are looking for food with elevated culinary flair, pop over to the adjoining Rox gastropub for charcuterie, steam buns and artisanal oven-fired, Neapolitan-style pizzas. 123 E. Liberty St., Wooster, brokenrockscafe.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said firefighters rescued a person and dog Sunday morning from a house fire. Crews took the victim to a hospital and revived the dog on scene, according to the department. The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the...
AKRON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy